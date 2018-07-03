Check out the latest drivers that TaylorMade has on offer
Which TaylorMade Driver Is Right For Me?
TaylorMade is one of the manufacturers that make some of the most popular clubs and especially drivers on the market.
TaylorMade releases new product each year to make sure that the clubs produced are on the cutting edge of technology.
The clubs come in a range of settings and price points.
TaylorMade Driver Range
TaylorMade M3 Driver
Price: £479
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Y-Track shot shape and spin adjustability
Mitsubishi’s Tensei CK Red shaft
Verdict: Exceptional feel, sound, forgiveness and distance in a simple driver offering with enough adjustability via the loft and shaft options to maximise all-round performance for most
Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, and those willing to pay a premium price
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Driver from American Golf for £429
TaylorMade M3 440cc Driver
Price: £479
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Y-Track shot shape and spin adjustability
440cc driver
Will Suit: Anyone who wants the technology of the 460cc M3 driver but want a slightly smaller head to look down on
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 440 Driver from American Golf for £429
TaylorMade M4 Driver
Price: £369
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Geocoustic design increases forgiveness
Verdict: One of, if not the, best performing driver ever created. Overall distance has increased over M1, it feels fantastic and the forgiveness along with the variety of adjustability will help minimise the effect of miss hits
Will Suit: Players looking for one of the best drivers around but can’t afford the M4.
BUY NOW: M4 Driver from American Golf for £349
TaylorMade M4 D-Type Driver
Price: £369
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Geocoustic design increases forgiveness
Draw-biased
460cc driver
Will Suit: Players who suffer with a slice and want the technology to help
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 D-Type Driver from American Golf for £349
TaylorMade M4 Ladies Driver
Price: £349
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Geocoustic design increases forgiveness
460cc driver
Will Suit: Ladies who want to have one of the best drivers on the market
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 Ladies Driver from American Golf for £349
Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.