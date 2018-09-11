Check out the latest irons that TaylorMade has on offer

Which TaylorMade Irons Are Right For Me?

TaylorMade has a strong line-up of irons for 2018, which cover a wide range of abilities.

Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which clubs are right for your game.

TaylorMade Irons Range

TaylorMade P790 Irons

Price: £1,049

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel

Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency

Internal tungsten weighting and Inverted Cone face design als aids forgiveness

TaylorMade P790 Irons Review

Verdict: The irons feel fast off the face and produce impressive distances, without losing out on consistency or accuracy. Despite the size, they were easy to hit. The new Dynamic Gold 105 shaft helps provide the stiffness profile in a lighter weight

Will Suit: A wide target audience

TaylorMade P790 Irons from American Golf for £929

TaylorMade P790 Black Irons

Price: £1,399

Key Technology:

Premium high-gloss black PVD finish

SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel

Internal tungsten weighting and Inverted Cone face design also aid forgiveness

TaylorMade P790 Black Irons from American Golf for £1,399

TaylorMade M3 Irons

Price: £135 per club

Key Technology:

15g of tungsten in the toe boosts forgiveness on off-centre hits

RibCor technology stiffens the outer portions of the clubhead to reduce energy loss and improve the sound and feel

TaylorMade M3 Irons Review

Verdict: The Face Slots and Speed Pocket combine to produce impressively uniform performance on varied strike locations, with a pleasing sound that you may not expect from a game-improver set

Will Suit: Those in search of extra distance and exceptional forgiveness

TaylorMade M3 Irons from American Golf for £669

TaylorMade M4 Irons

Price: £749

Key Technology:

RibCor technology comprises two supporting beams to strengthen outer region and reduce energy loss

Speed Pocket improves low-face flexibility to deliver more ball speed in common mis-hit areas

Weight relocated to improve launch, spin and forgiveness

TaylorMade M4 Irons Review

Verdict: A distance machine that improves greatly on the M2. As well as distance, a higher flight produced excellent stopping power, while the overall size and perimeter weighting helped with left and right misses

Will Suit: Players prioritising more distance with their irons

TaylorMade M4 Irons from American Golf for £559

TaylorMade GAPR MID Utility

Price: £259

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel

Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory

Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes

Ultra-low CG for extreme distance with a mid-high trajectory

Iron-inspired face profile to inspire confidence

Medium-wide sole for ease of play and versatility

Review: TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review

TaylorMade GAPR MID Utility from American Golf for £229

TaylorMade GAPR LO Utility

Price: £259

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel

Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory

Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes

Low, forward CG for extreme distance with penetrating trajectory

Smaller profile for workability

Mid-thin sole width provides maximum versatility and flight control

Review: TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review

