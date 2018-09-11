Check out the latest irons that TaylorMade has on offer
Which TaylorMade Irons Are Right For Me?
TaylorMade has a strong line-up of irons for 2018, which cover a wide range of abilities.
Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which clubs are right for your game.
TaylorMade Irons Range
TaylorMade P790 Irons
Price: £1,049
Key Technology:
SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel
Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency
Internal tungsten weighting and Inverted Cone face design als aids forgiveness
Verdict: The irons feel fast off the face and produce impressive distances, without losing out on consistency or accuracy. Despite the size, they were easy to hit. The new Dynamic Gold 105 shaft helps provide the stiffness profile in a lighter weight
Will Suit: A wide target audience
BUY NOW: TaylorMade P790 Irons from American Golf for £929
TaylorMade P790 Black Irons
Price: £1,399
Key Technology:
Premium high-gloss black PVD finish
SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel
Internal tungsten weighting and Inverted Cone face design also aid forgiveness
BUY NOW: TaylorMade P790 Black Irons from American Golf for £1,399
TaylorMade M3 Irons
Price: £135 per club
Key Technology:
15g of tungsten in the toe boosts forgiveness on off-centre hits
RibCor technology stiffens the outer portions of the clubhead to reduce energy loss and improve the sound and feel
Verdict: The Face Slots and Speed Pocket combine to produce impressively uniform performance on varied strike locations, with a pleasing sound that you may not expect from a game-improver set
Will Suit: Those in search of extra distance and exceptional forgiveness
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Irons from American Golf for £669
TaylorMade M4 Irons
Price: £749
Key Technology:
RibCor technology comprises two supporting beams to strengthen outer region and reduce energy loss
Speed Pocket improves low-face flexibility to deliver more ball speed in common mis-hit areas
Weight relocated to improve launch, spin and forgiveness
Verdict: A distance machine that improves greatly on the M2. As well as distance, a higher flight produced excellent stopping power, while the overall size and perimeter weighting helped with left and right misses
Will Suit: Players prioritising more distance with their irons
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 Irons from American Golf for £559
TaylorMade GAPR MID Utility
Price: £259
Key Technology:
SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel
Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory
Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes
Ultra-low CG for extreme distance with a mid-high trajectory
Iron-inspired face profile to inspire confidence
Medium-wide sole for ease of play and versatility
Review: TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review
BUY NOW: TaylorMade GAPR MID Utility from American Golf for £229
TaylorMade GAPR LO Utility
Price: £259
Key Technology:
SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel
Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory
Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes
Low, forward CG for extreme distance with penetrating trajectory
Smaller profile for workability
Mid-thin sole width provides maximum versatility and flight control
Review: TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review
