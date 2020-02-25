Check out the latest irons that TaylorMade has on offer and get some guidance on which might be best for you
Which TaylorMade Irons Are Right For Me?
TaylorMade has a strong line-up of irons for 2020, which cover a wide range of abilities.
Here’s an overview of the current TaylorMade irons range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which clubs are right for your game.
TaylorMade Irons Range
TaylorMade P790 Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel.
- Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency.
- Internal tungsten weighting and Inverted Cone face design aids forgiveness.
Verdict: So much distance and forgiveness crammed into a relative small package.
Will Suit: A wide range of handicaps looking for a fast feel, distance and forgiveness in a relatively compact package down at address.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P790 irons from American Golf from £859
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade P790 irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,049.99
TaylorMade P790 UDI Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel.
- Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency.
- Inverted Cone face design aids forgiveness.
- Internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting for precise CG placement
Verdict: So much distance and forgiveness crammed into a relative small package.
Will Suit: A wide range of handicaps looking for a fast feel, distance and forgiveness in a relatively compact package down at address.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P790 UDI iron from Scottsdale Golf for £189
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade P790 UDI iron from Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99
TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel.
- Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency.
- Inverted Cone face design aids forgiveness.
- Internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting for precise CG placement
- Tungsten backbar. It weighs on average 119g, nearly half the mass of the clubhead, and slots in nicely in the rear portion of the cavity.
TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons Review
Verdict: Sitting at the top of the Taylormade Irons range, the P790 Ti’s have a pleasing combination of easy launch, forgiveness and added speed will help golfers with carry distance.
Will Suit: The easy launch and added distance on a consistent basis will certainly appeal to the mid-handicapper looking to make the game easier, as will the hotter feel on those all-too-common mishits.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P790 Ti irons from American Golf for £2,149
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade P790 Ti irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $2,449.99
TaylorMade P760 Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- Progressive hosel lengths positions the CG optimally for each iron.
- SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel in the hollow 3-7 irons.
- A redesigned sole camber improves turf interaction.
Verdict: Surprisingly forgiving for an iron of such modest size with ball speeds and feel that also surpass your expectations.
Will Suit: Single figure handicappers looking for help in the long irons but in a set that is compact, feels soft and encourages shot shaping.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P760 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £999
TaylorMade P7TW Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- Designed in collaboration with Tiger Woods
- Precise tungsten weight placement engineered to improve trajectory control and promote a deeper feel at impact
Will Suit: Only the finest ball strikers and players should consider putting these irons in the bag.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P7TW Irons from American Golf for £1,699
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade P7TW Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,749.99
TaylorMade P730 Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- The MOI has increased in the vertical direction (top to bottom) improving forgiveness
- Milled channel in the back of the blade, which moves some mass away from the centre of the blade
Will Suit: The most accomplished ball strikers looking to be able to control their shot-shape and ball-flight.
TaylorMade SIM Max Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- Speed Bridge design which connects the back bar to the topline
- Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that stretches from heel to toe
- Echo Damping System stretches across the face to dampen vibration
- Variable thickness face design, called Inverted Cone Technology (ICT)
TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Review
Verdict: Ample distance and forgiveness for the inconsistent ball striker paired with a pleasingly soft sound, a crisp feel and repetitive accuracy.
Will Suit: Designed for the golfer seeking all-around performance in a distance iron, SIM Max is built to deliver fast ball speeds, high launch and forgiveness.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SIM Max irons from American Golf for £649
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SIM Max irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $674.99
TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- Speed Bridge design which connects the back bar to the topline
- Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that stretches from heel to toe
- Echo Damping System stretches across the face to dampen vibration
- Variable thickness face design, called Inverted Cone Technology (ICT)
TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review
Verdict: Ample distance and forgiveness for the inconsistent ball striker paired with a pleasingly soft sound, a crisp feel and repetitive accuracy.
Will Suit: The SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving alternative for golfers that need maximum assistance on their iron shots.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SIM Max OS irons from American Golf for £749
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SIM Max OS irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $674.99
TaylorMade GAPR MID Utility
Price: £229
Key Technology:
- SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel.
- Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory.
- Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes.
- Ultra-low CG for extreme distance with a mid-high trajectory.
- Iron-inspired face profile to inspire confidence.
- Medium-wide sole for ease of play and versatility.
TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review
Will Suit: Golfers seeking a more iron-like alternative to their hybrid that still offers good forgiveness.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade GAPR Mid from American Golf for £229
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade GAPR Mid from Worldwide Golf Shops for $179.99
TaylorMade GAPR LO Utility
Price: £229
Key Technology:
- SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel.
- Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory.
- Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes.
- Low, forward CG for extreme distance with penetrating trajectory.
- Smaller profile for workability.
- Mid-thin sole width provides maximum versatility and flight control
TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review
Will Suit: Those who want to produce a low, penetrating flight off the tee to find more fairways.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade GAPR Lo from American Golf for £229
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade GAPR Lo from Worldwide Golf Shops for $179.99
