Check out the latest irons that TaylorMade has on offer and get some guidance on which might be best for you

Which TaylorMade Irons Are Right For Me?

TaylorMade has a strong line-up of irons for 2020, which cover a wide range of abilities.

Here’s an overview of the current TaylorMade irons range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which clubs are right for your game.

Additionally, with some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

TaylorMade Irons Range

TaylorMade P790 Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel.

Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency.

Internal tungsten weighting and Inverted Cone face design aids forgiveness.

TaylorMade P790 Irons Review

Verdict: So much distance and forgiveness crammed into a relative small package.

Will Suit: A wide range of handicaps looking for a fast feel, distance and forgiveness in a relatively compact package down at address.

TaylorMade P790 UDI Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel.

Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency.

Inverted Cone face design aids forgiveness.

Internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting for precise CG placement

Best Utility Irons 2020

Verdict: So much distance and forgiveness crammed into a relative small package.

Will Suit: A wide range of handicaps looking for a fast feel, distance and forgiveness in a relatively compact package down at address.

TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel.

Speed Pocket creates greater forgiveness and consistency.

Inverted Cone face design aids forgiveness.

Internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting for precise CG placement

Tungsten backbar. It weighs on average 119g, nearly half the mass of the clubhead, and slots in nicely in the rear portion of the cavity.

TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons Review

Verdict: Sitting at the top of the Taylormade Irons range, the P790 Ti’s have a pleasing combination of easy launch, forgiveness and added speed will help golfers with carry distance.

Will Suit: The easy launch and added distance on a consistent basis will certainly appeal to the mid-handicapper looking to make the game easier, as will the hotter feel on those all-too-common mishits.

TaylorMade P760 Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Progressive hosel lengths positions the CG optimally for each iron.

SpeedFoam dampens vibration and improves sound and feel in the hollow 3-7 irons.

A redesigned sole camber improves turf interaction.

TaylorMade P760 Iron Review

Verdict: Surprisingly forgiving for an iron of such modest size with ball speeds and feel that also surpass your expectations.

Will Suit: Single figure handicappers looking for help in the long irons but in a set that is compact, feels soft and encourages shot shaping.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P760 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £999

TaylorMade P7TW Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Golf Monthly Instruction

Designed in collaboration with Tiger Woods

Precise tungsten weight placement engineered to improve trajectory control and promote a deeper feel at impact

Best Blades 2020

Will Suit: Only the finest ball strikers and players should consider putting these irons in the bag.

TaylorMade P730 Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

The MOI has increased in the vertical direction (top to bottom) improving forgiveness

Milled channel in the back of the blade, which moves some mass away from the centre of the blade

Best Blades 2020

Will Suit: The most accomplished ball strikers looking to be able to control their shot-shape and ball-flight.

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Speed Bridge design which connects the back bar to the topline

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that stretches from heel to toe

Echo Damping System stretches across the face to dampen vibration

Variable thickness face design, called Inverted Cone Technology (ICT)

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Review

Verdict: Ample distance and forgiveness for the inconsistent ball striker paired with a pleasingly soft sound, a crisp feel and repetitive accuracy.

Will Suit: Designed for the golfer seeking all-around performance in a distance iron, SIM Max is built to deliver fast ball speeds, high launch and forgiveness.

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Speed Bridge design which connects the back bar to the topline

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that stretches from heel to toe

Echo Damping System stretches across the face to dampen vibration

Variable thickness face design, called Inverted Cone Technology (ICT)

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review

Verdict: Ample distance and forgiveness for the inconsistent ball striker paired with a pleasingly soft sound, a crisp feel and repetitive accuracy.

Will Suit: The SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving alternative for golfers that need maximum assistance on their iron shots.