Check out the latest putters from TaylorMade and see which one might be best for your game

Which TaylorMade Putter Is Right For Me?

There are a great number of models in the 2020 TaylorMade putter range with lots of different styles and shapes continue on the shelves, giving golfers of all abilities the opportunity to try something new.

Here is a selection from the current line. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which model from the TaylorMade putter range that will suit your style and stroke. A new flatstick may help transform your game.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

TaylorMade Putter Range

TaylorMade Truss

Price: £249

Key Technology:

Two points of the hosel entering each putter head.

Truss putters reduce the unsupported mass and cover 50 per more of the topline to provide torsional stability.

A thicker cobalt blue Pure Roll insert combines 45° grooves with a softer polymer.

Adjustable sole weights

Four different models avaialble

TaylorMade Truss Putter Review

Verdict: The technology is fairly well hidden when looking down on a putt. The blade putter felt very nice, offering stabilty close to that of a traditional mallet.

Will Suit: A player that tends to miss-strike your putts out of the heel and toe

TaylorMade Spider S

Price: £269

Key Technology:

Three high density tungsten weights totaling 150g

Two are positioned in the heel and toe totaling 48g while a tungsten weight bar positioned at the rear.

Three short sightlines at the front of the head assist with alignment

Pure Roll Insert has been made thicker

Features grooves angled at 45°

Chalk and navy colours available.

Will Suit: Players seeking more stability in their putter.

TaylorMade TP Patina Collection

Price: £219

Key Technology:

Gets its name from the new Patina finish that combines black nickel and copper

New aluminium Pure Roll TP insert which is slightly thicker than previous generations.

New TP screws in the cavity, which fasten the new insert securely in place.

The two sole weights are adjustable so you can fine tune the feel of your preferred shape

Seven models in total (three blades, four mallets)

TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Putter Review

Verdict: Firm, solid feel with excellent roll. Wide variety of classy-looking head shapes to suit different stroke types and visual preferences.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Will Suit: Ideal for golfers seeking reliable performance without the premium price tag.

TaylorMade Spider X

Price: £269

Key Technology:

Features a much lighter 15g carbon composite core (down from 70g on the Spider Tour) and a 30 per cent heavier outer frame

More compact tungsten weights in the back corners of the head

New True Path Alignment system

Pure Roll Insert has been made thicker

Features grooves angled at 45°

Several different models available dependent on shaft, hosel, colour.

TaylorMade Spider X Putter Review

Verdict: A stunning design all round.

Will Suit: Those who want a clear and obvious alignment aid and a putter that helps stop rotation

TaylorMade Kalea Spider Mini

Price: £199

Key Technology:

Smaller mid-mallet design

Thicker, 5mm white insert along with deeper Pure Roll grooves

Redesigned steel weight in the head

Will Suit: Designed for female golfers.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Kalea Spider Mini putter from Scottsdale Golf for £199

TaylorMade TP Black Copper Collection Putters

Price: £199

Key Technology:

Special plating and hand-polishing process for darker finish

Polymer insert for soft feel and angled grooves improve roll

TaylorMade TP Black Collection Putter Review

Verdict: They look the part and have the feel and roll performance to back it up, and without the premium price tag. The face insert produces a soft sound and produced consistent performance.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Will Suit: A wide target audience who prefer a premium look and more classic, simple shapes.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade TP Black Collection putters from American Golf for £199

Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.