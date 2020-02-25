Check out the latest putters from TaylorMade and see which one might be best for your game
Which TaylorMade Putter Is Right For Me?
There are a great number of models in the 2020 TaylorMade putter range with lots of different styles and shapes continue on the shelves, giving golfers of all abilities the opportunity to try something new.
Here is a selection from the current line. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which model from the TaylorMade putter range that will suit your style and stroke. A new flatstick may help transform your game.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
TaylorMade Putter Range
TaylorMade Truss
Price: £249
Key Technology:
- Two points of the hosel entering each putter head.
- Truss putters reduce the unsupported mass and cover 50 per more of the topline to provide torsional stability.
- A thicker cobalt blue Pure Roll insert combines 45° grooves with a softer polymer.
- Adjustable sole weights
- Four different models avaialble
TaylorMade Truss Putter Review
Verdict: The technology is fairly well hidden when looking down on a putt. The blade putter felt very nice, offering stabilty close to that of a traditional mallet.
Will Suit: A player that tends to miss-strike your putts out of the heel and toe
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Truss putters from American Golf for £249
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Truss putters from Worldwide golf Shops for $299.99
TaylorMade Spider S
Price: £269
Key Technology:
- Three high density tungsten weights totaling 150g
- Two are positioned in the heel and toe totaling 48g while a tungsten weight bar positioned at the rear.
- Three short sightlines at the front of the head assist with alignment
- Pure Roll Insert has been made thicker
- Features grooves angled at 45°
- Chalk and navy colours available.
Will Suit: Players seeking more stability in their putter.
- BUY NOW(UK): TaylorMade Spider S putters from American Golf for £269
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Spider S putters from Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99
TaylorMade TP Patina Collection
Price: £219
Key Technology:
- Gets its name from the new Patina finish that combines black nickel and copper
- New aluminium Pure Roll TP insert which is slightly thicker than previous generations.
- New TP screws in the cavity, which fasten the new insert securely in place.
- The two sole weights are adjustable so you can fine tune the feel of your preferred shape
- Seven models in total (three blades, four mallets)
TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Putter Review
Verdict: Firm, solid feel with excellent roll. Wide variety of classy-looking head shapes to suit different stroke types and visual preferences.
Will Suit: Ideal for golfers seeking reliable performance without the premium price tag.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade TP Patina Collection putters from American Golf for £219
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade TP Patina Collection putters from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99
TaylorMade Spider X
Price: £269
Key Technology:
- Features a much lighter 15g carbon composite core (down from 70g on the Spider Tour) and a 30 per cent heavier outer frame
- More compact tungsten weights in the back corners of the head
- New True Path Alignment system
- Pure Roll Insert has been made thicker
- Features grooves angled at 45°
- Several different models available dependent on shaft, hosel, colour.
TaylorMade Spider X Putter Review
Verdict: A stunning design all round.
Will Suit: Those who want a clear and obvious alignment aid and a putter that helps stop rotation
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Spider X from American Golf for £269
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Spider X from Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99
TaylorMade Kalea Spider Mini
Price: £199
Key Technology:
- Smaller mid-mallet design
- Thicker, 5mm white insert along with deeper Pure Roll grooves
- Redesigned steel weight in the head
Will Suit: Designed for female golfers.
TaylorMade TP Black Copper Collection Putters
Price: £199
Key Technology:
- Special plating and hand-polishing process for darker finish
- Polymer insert for soft feel and angled grooves improve roll
TaylorMade TP Black Collection Putter Review
Verdict: They look the part and have the feel and roll performance to back it up, and without the premium price tag. The face insert produces a soft sound and produced consistent performance.
Will Suit: A wide target audience who prefer a premium look and more classic, simple shapes.
Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.