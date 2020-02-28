Check out the latest wedges from TaylorMade and find out which might be best for your game

Which TaylorMade Wedge Is Right For Me?

Wedges are some of the most important clubs in the bag because of the way they can save countless shots and keep good scores going. As a result, finding the right model for you is imperative.

Currently, the TaylorMade wedge range has several models in it all of which offer something a little bit unique and different to help your golf game.

Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which model from the TaylorMade wedge range will suit your game.

TaylorMade Wedge Range

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0

Price: £139

Key Technology:

MG2 features a patented Raw Face design – to feel softer and create more friction and therefore more spin.

When bought, it has an airtight sealed sticker to preserve the face but once it is removed, the face will start to oxidise and the rusting process will begin.

ZTP Raw grooves are sharper, deeper and narrower

Ribbon Cut Sole is CNC milled to maximise consistency

TPU insert in the back cavity to provide vibration dampening

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge Review

Verdict: A very clever concept, well executed. Overall these wedges produced good spin, a soft feel and the rusty look that appears on the face over time reduces sun glare.

Will Suit: Will certainly appeal to the majority, although some will be put off by the look of the rust that forms on the face

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe

Price: £119

Key Technology:

High toe design increases the toe height upwards of 5mm to allow for a higher centre of gravity

Full face grooves are designed to ensure consistent ball contact

Aged copper finish that is subject to oxidation and will darken and rust over time

Verdict: Obvious added control on open-faced shots around the green along with ample versatility, good feel and a shape that isn’t drastically different to the standard MG wedge.

Will Suit: Ideal option for those who use their lob wedge more frequently than their other wedges, or if you want a club specifically designed for higher-flying, open-faced shots

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Big Foot

Price: £129

Key Technology:

Features an asymmetric C-Grind sole at 32mm wide

Anti-dig leading edge enhances playablilty and ease of use from the sand and rough

15° high bounce increases the forgiveness at impact

High toe design increases the toe height upwards of 5mm to allow for a higher centre of gravity

Full face grooves are designed to ensure consistent ball contact

Aged copper finish that is subject to oxidation and will darken and rust over time

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Big Foot Wedge Review

Verdict: Forgiving through the ground and on off-centre strikes on full shots. Impressive spin control, solid feel and makes bunker shots much easier.

Will Suit: Majority of golfers, especially higher handicappers

