Which TaylorMade Woods Are Right For Me?

TaylorMade Woods

TaylorMade manufactures some of the most popular fairway woods/metals and hybrids on the market.

The manufacturer releases new product each year to make sure the clubs produced are on the cutting edge of technology.

Every skill level is catered for, from game-improvers to tour-level professionals.

Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which club is right for your game.

TaylorMade Woods Range

TaylorMade M3 Fairway

Price: £279

Key Technology:

29g sliding sole weight and 12-position, 4° Loft Sleeve to achieve preferred ball flight

Lighter crown and new carbon sole produces a more powerful centre of gravity

Lengthened Speed Pocket provides more flexibility and forgiveness

Verdict: Power and personalisation very much achieved. The new track overhang helps deliver consistent turf interaction, while the compact head sits beautifully behind the ball and delivers a penetrating flight – one that is easily tweaked, too

Will Suit: Golfers who like the option of adjustability, and prefer a compact head

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249

TaylorMade M4 Fairway

Price: £229

Key Technology:

Speed Pocket combines with Inverted Cone Technology for more ball speed and forgiveness

Split internal weighting for increased forgiveness and more ball speed across the face

Geocoustic technology gives it versatile playability and superior feel

Verdict: A simple and power-packed fairway without adjustability, that should help golfers find the fairway on a more frequent basis with added length, too

Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, but particularly those who really require the safety net of more forgiveness in their fairways

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 Fairway Wood from American Golf for £199

TaylorMade M3 Hybrid

Price: £239

Key Technology:

Adjustable sliding weight and Loft Sleeve to find preferred ball flight

New Speed Pocket for more flexibility and ball speed on low-face strikes

Two-tone crown cosmetic encourages proper alignment

Verdict: TaylorMade’s signature two-tone cosmetic should give golfers more confidence at address and help players get the performance benefits they need from a rescue

Will Suit: Players who tend to ‘lose’ proper alignment

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Hybrid from American Golf for £219

TaylorMade M4 Hybrid

Price: £199

Key Technology:

Split internal weights for increased forgiveness and more ball speed across the face

New Speed Pocket for more flexibility and ball speed on low-face strikes

Geocoustic technology enhances playability and feel

Verdict: The low CG should aid an easier launch. There’s much to gain from a rescue such as this, delivering impressive distance but, crucially, with added forgiveness

Will Suit: A wide range, but definitely those who struggle with consistently finding the centre of the club face, losing distance as a result

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 Hybrid from American Golf for £169

TaylorMade M4 Ladies Hybrid

Price: £199

Key Technology:

Split internal weights for increased forgiveness and more ball speed across the face

Speed Pocket technology preserves ball speed on low-face shots for forgiveness and distance consistency

Geocoustic technology enhances playability and feel

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 Ladies Hybrid from American Golf for £169

TaylorMade GAPR HI Utility

Price: £259

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel

Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory

Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes

Low, back CG for extreme distance with high trajectory

Traditional shaping

Dropped crown contour for lower CG and improved alignment

Review: TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review

BUY NOW: TaylorMade GAPR HI Utility from American Golf for £229

TaylorMade GAPR MID Utility

Price: £259

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel

Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory

Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes

Ultra-low CG for extreme distance with a mid-high trajectory

Iron-inspired face profile to inspire confidence

Medium-wide sole for ease of play and versatility

Review: TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review

BUY NOW: TaylorMade GAPR MID Utility from American Golf for £229

TaylorMade GAPR LO Utility

Price: £259

Key Technology:

SpeedFoam technology enhances ball speed and feel

Loft Sleeve allows user to adjust loft, lie and trajectory

Speed Pocket technology produces hotter launch for enhanced distance and playability on low-face strikes

Low, forward CG for extreme distance with penetrating trajectory

Smaller profile for workability

Mid-thin sole width provides maximum versatility and flight control

Review: TaylorMade GAPR Utility Range Review

