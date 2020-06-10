Is your dad golf-mad? You're in the right place with this wide range of golf gift ideas from American Golf

The Best American Golf Father’s Day Gifts

Looking to get your dad a great golfing gift this Father’s Day? We’ve got you covered.

We’re searched the American Golf website to pick out some cool products that will surely make the game a bit more enjoyable for your dad.

Up to £50

Ping Tour Glove

There’s nothing quite like breaking in a new glove – it’s one of the best feelings in golf. This premium cabretta leather offering from Ping comes with plenty of tech too.

Buy from American Golf for £18

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Training Aid

The PuttOUT trainer could be just what your dad’s golf game needs. It is widely regarded as one of the top practice putting training aids and can easily be used indoors too.

Buy from American Golf for £19.99

Fazer Pencil Bag

This Fazer pencil bag in red/black comes with a dual strap for easy carrying and is sure to be lightweight as a pencil bag. Perfect for those summer nights, the driving range and family holidays, your dad will surely get some good use out of this.

Buy from American Golf for £29.99

Bridgestone Golf Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition 12 Ball Pack

The golf ball Tiger Woods plays will make a cool gift for Father’s Day this year. These Bridgestones have TIGER printed on them too, and are also on offer at two for £70.

Buy from American Golf for £38.99

TaylorMade TP5 Personalised 12 Ball Pack

The TaylorMade TP5 is one of the best golf balls on the market and is used by World No.1 Rory McIlroy. When you buy your dad a dozen of these you also get free personalisation so £41.99 is a very decent price.

Buy from American Golf for £41.99

£50 – £100

Rife RF-02 Blade Spikeless Shoes

These smart Rife spikeless shoes are great value for money coming in under £65 and will be very well received with summer ahead of us. They might be spikeless but there’s plenty of grip on offer, and there’s also a one-year waterproof guarantee!

Buy from American Golf for £64.99

Lacoste SPORT Plain Polo Shirt

This Lacoste polo shirt can also be worn off the course so it could soon turn into your dad’s favourite and most-worn shirt. It comes in a number of different colours and sizing options.

Buy from American Golf for £64.99

Rife Riddler Putter

I personally have held this putter and it is very impressive in the flesh and looks much more premium than its modest £79 price tag. Your dad might just love it too.

Buy from American Golf for £79

Wilson Staff Wheeled Travel Cover

A crucial and underrated piece of kit in the golfer’s armoury is his travel cover. This one from Wilson is padded and comes with plenty of pockets and room to store more than just your dad’s golf clubs. Holidays might be paused for the minute, but this will surely get lots of use over the next few years.

Buy from American Golf for £94.99

Garmin Approach S10 GPS

The Garmin Approach S10 GPS offers up yardages on over 40,000 golf courses! It’s small, functional and can be clipped onto a belt or a golf bag.

Buy from American Golf for £99.99

£100 – £200

Galvin Green Dwight Insula Windtop

Swedish apparel brand Galvin Green has a reputation for producing some of the highest-quality golf wear so this Insula windtop, packed with technology and comfort, will be a very nice treat for your dad.

Buy from American Golf for £115

Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge 58 Degrees

The Jaws MD5 is undoubtedly on of the best wedges on the market right now, hence why we included it in our 2020 Editor’s Choice list. Made from 8620 Mild Carbon Steel it offers great feel and the Jaws grooves create plenty of spin. This might be the upgrade your dad needs to improve his short game and lower his handicap.

Buy from American Golf for £129

Fazer Pro Fold Flat Push Trolley

If your dad needs a new golf trolley, this model from Fazer had some very good features and currently has £80 off of its RRP. As the name suggests it folds flat and compact for easy storage in the boot, and it also comes with an umbrella holder as well as a foot brake.

Buy from American Golf for £149

Under Armour Spieth 4 GORE-TEX Shoes

The Spieth 4 shoe from Under Armour offers up great traction and comfort as well as two-year waterproof guarantee thanks to its Gore-Tex waterproof membrane. As you might have guessed in the name, this is the shoe that Jordan Spieth helped design and the one he wears out on the PGA Tour.

Buy from American Golf for £169.99

TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid

Hybrids are there to help golfers out and the evidence of just how good the SIM Max hybrid is seen by the fact that Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson both put it in the bag this year, despite never really using hybrids before. It also features in our 2020 Editor’s Choice awards.

Buy from American Golf for £189

Over £200

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag

This lightweight, waterproof cart bag is another product on this list to feature in our Editor’s Choice awards. It’s featured-packed, functional and good value when you consider just how long-lasting it will be. If your dad’s golf bag is looking a bit tired then this upgrade will be well received.

Buy from American Golf for £229

Cobra Golf King Speedzone XTreme Driver

The Speedzone driver from Cobra builds on the impressive F9 Speedback from last year and is one of the best value for money drivers on the market right now.

Buy from American Golf for £349

Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas DB Putter

The Toulon range from Odyssey are becoming more and more popular over here in Europe and for good reason. This Vegas model has been milled from soft 303 stainless steel with a unique deep diamond milled face pattern, and it comes with Odyssey’s superb StrokeLab shaft to help your dad hole more putts. It’s a luxury item, but it’s one that he’ll cherish for a long time.

Buy from American Golf for £379

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver

If your dad is a decent player then he’ll surely love the Mavrik Sub Zero. GM’s Neil Tappin picked it as his favourite driver of 2020 earlier this year. It comes with a super computer-generated Flash Face along with a host of other tech to maximise distance and forgiveness. It is the low-spin option, so a more forgiving model might be the regular Mavrik or the Mavrik Max.

Buy from American Golf for £449

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch

As featured in our 2020 Editor’s Choice awards, the Garmin Approach S62 GPS watch is a pretty incredible piece of kit, and it’s a great deal more than simply a distance measuring device. It’s pricey at over £450 but if you’re looking to splash out, your dad will love the features on offer for golf and for its smart watch capabilities.

Buy from American Golf for £479.99

