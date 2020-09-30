Time to update your golf wardrobe? Check out these superb deals...

The Best Ebay Golf Deals – Huge Brand Outlet Sale!

Will you be playing golf through the winter? If you are, you’re in the right place.

Update your golfing wardrobe with these superb savings in the huge eBay Brand Outlet sale – featuring great deals on Under Armour, adidas, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Skechers and more…

We’ve found savings across polos, jumpers, gilets, jackets, trousers, shoes and accessories.

The Best Ebay Golf Deals – Huge Brand Outlet Sale:

Golf polos

Under Armour Mens 2020 Performance 2.0 Stretch Durable Smooth Golf Polo Shirt

Save over £7 on these Under Armour polo shirts, available in lots of different colours and sizes.

Buy now from eBay for £27.95

Calvin Klein Mens CK Central Collar Logo Golf Polo Shirt 30% OFF RRP

Available in five different colours and lots of sizes currently available – usually £39.99.

Buy now from eBay for £27.95

Calvin Klein Mens 2020 Long Sleeve Light Central Golf Polo Shirt 50% OFF RRP

Half price on these long sleeve Calvin Klein polo shirts!

Buy now from eBay for £29.99

Calvin Klein Mens 2020 Geo CK Light Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt 40% OFF RRP

A great saving on these snazzy CK polos with over £20 off!

Buy now from eBay for £29.99

Puma Golf Mens Oxford Heather dryCELL Short Sleeve Polo Shirt Top 47% OFF RRP

This lime green Puma shirt can be picked up in sizes S, M and L with more than £20 off.

Buy now from eBay for £23.95

Under Armour Mens 2020 Playoff Vented Golf Ventilated Polo Shirt 44% OFF RRP

These Under Armour polos come with an RPP of £50 so there’s some great savings to be had here.

Buy now from eBay for £27.95

Lacoste Mens 2020 PH5134 Ribbed Embroidered Crocodile Polo Shirt 28% OFF RRP

Usually £110, these Lacoste polos (white and black) now have £31 off!

Buy now from eBay for £79

adidas Golf Mens 2020 Ultimate365 Space-Dye Striped Polo Shirt 35% OFF RRP

This adidas polo has over £20 off and comes in navy as well.

Buy now from eBay for £41.99

Ted Baker Mens 2020 Grass Stretch Stripe Knitted Collar Golf Polo Shirt

Usually £55, a very decent saving on these Ted Baker golf polos.

Buy now from eBay for £42.95

Calvin Klein Mens Shoulder Colour Block SmartTec Polo Shirt 50% OFF RRP

Half price Calvin Klein golf polos – sizes are limited so act fast!

Buy now from eBay for £22.95

Golf jackets, jumpers and gilets

Under Armour Mens UA Golf Gore-Tex Paclite FZ Waterproof Jacket 59% OFF RRP

Save over £145 on this Gore-Tex jacket from Under Armour!! Available in two colours in sizes medium and large.

Buy now from eBay for £99.99

Ted Baker Mens 2020 Player Quilted Stretch Pockets Snapback Zip Golf Jacket

Save around £20 on this very smart Ted Baker jacket. Available in most sizes.

Buy now from eBay for £109.95

Mizuno Mens Golf Move Tech Thermal Breathable Full Zip Padded Jacket

Save £26 on the RRP for these thermal padded Mizuno jackets.

Buy now from eBay for £89

Under Armour Mens Space Reactor Water Resistant Golf Jacket 60% OFF RRP

A perfect winter golf jacket available for under £60, when the RRP is £149.99! It comes in white and black and there’s plenty of sizes available.

Buy now from eBay for £59.99

adidas Golf Mens Competition Golf FZ Long Sleeved Wind Jacket Coat 35% OFF RRP

Available in three different colours in sizes medium, large and XL (not XL in purple) for £35 under the usual price!

Buy now from eBay for £64.89

Under Armour Mens 2020 Storm Wind Resistant Water Repellent Vest 36% OFF RRP

Available in three colours (albeit black is only a size Small) but the navy and red is in sizes S,M,L and XL! Save £25.

Buy now from eBay for £44.99

Under Armour Mens Storm Daytona Double-Knit Golf Vest Gilet 46% OFF RRP

Save £30 on this Under Armour gilet, available in all sizes in the colour pictured above and in small and medium in black.

Buy now from eBay for £34.95

adidas Golf Mens 2020 COLD.RDY Doubleknit Sleeveless Full Zip Vest 33% OFF RRP – Sizes small and medium

Available in sizes small and medium for £25 less than RRP.

Buy now from eBay for £49.95

Calvin Klein Mens 2020 Collar Detail Waterproof Golf Jacket 40% OFF RRP

Save £40 on this Calvin Klein waterproof jacket! It’s available in three colours and varying sizes so you should be able to find one that fits. Perfect for the upcoming winter months.

Buy now from eBay for £59.99

Calvin Klein Golf Mens 2020 Harlem 1/4 Zip Technical CK Sweater 26% OFF RRP

Act fast as sizes and colours are limited!

Buy now from eBay for £25.99

Calvin Klein Mens 2020 Micro Grid CK 1/2 Zip Mid Layer Pullover 52% OFF RRP

These CK pullovers are better than half price! Act fast as there are limited colours and sizes.

Buy now from eBay for £28.95

Golf trousers

Under Armour Mens GORE-TEX Paclite Storm Waterproof Golf Trousers 31% OFF RRP

Get over £60 off these Gore-Tex waterproof winter trousers from Under Armour! They’ll keep your legs warm and dry all winter.

Buy now from eBay for £139

Calvin Klein Mens 2020 Tech Slim Fit Lightweight Golf Trousers 54% OFF RRP

Available in black from sizes 36 waist up to 42 – better than half price!

Buy now from eBay for £36.95

Under Armour Mens Tech Pant Soft Stretch Golf Trousers 29% OFF RRP

Available in three colours and plenty of sizes, grab some quality trousers ahead of winter at a bargain price.

Buy now from eBay for £38.95

adidas Golf Mens 2020 Fallweight Stretch Water Repellant Trousers 34% OFF RRP

These water repellant adidas trousers come in plenty of sizes in both black and navy. Save £34 on the RRP.

Buy now from eBay for £64.95

adidas Golf Mens 2020 Ult365 Heringbone Print Reg Tapered Trousers 33% OFF RRP

Down from £89.95, these adidas trousers come in two colours and plenty of sizes.

Buy now from eBay for £59.95

adidas Golf Mens 2020 RAIN.RDY Tech Water Repellant Pants Trousers 36% OFF RRP

Keep your legs dry and warm this winter with £40 off these adidas waterproof trousers. They come in black or navy and currently there’s lots of sizes to choose from.

Buy now from eBay for £89.95

Under Armour Mens EU Tech Stretch Straight Golf Trousers 40% OFF RRP – Khaki

These Khakhi Under Armour trousers are less than £30! There’s a fair few sizes to choose from so hopefully you can find some that fit.

Buy now from eBay for £29.95

Calvin Klein Golf Mens CK Tech Slim Fit Lightweight Trousers 56% OFF RRP

These Calvin Klein trousers can be picked up for less than £35 in sizes 38-42 waist.

Buy now from eBay for £34.95

Golf shoes

adidas Golf Mens Crossknit 2.0 Spikeless Boost Elastic Golf Shoes 37% OFF RRP

Available in sizes 7 and 8 in grey and sizes 7, 8.5 and 9 in navy. Save over £50 on the RRP!

Buy now from eBay for £88.29

Skechers Mens 2020 Torque Ultra Lightweight Waterproof Golf Shoes 33% OFF RRP

These 2020 waterproof shoes from Skechers come in black and white. Sizes range from 8-10.

Buy now from eBay for £59.99

Puma Golf Mens Ignite PWRadapt Pro-Clip Waterproof Leather Golf Shoes

The colour above is available in sizes 8 and 10 currently, whilst they’re only available in size 8 in black. Save over £30 on the RRP of £140.

Buy now from eBay for £109.95

Puma Golf Mens Grip Fusion Classic Spikeless Performance Golf Shoes 44% OFF RRP – Size 8 only

Available in size 8 only – a bargain if that’s your fit when you consider the £80 RRP!

Buy now from eBay for £44.95

Golf accessories

Calvin Klein Mens 2020 Q-Max Contrast CK Quick Dry Adjustable Cap 40% OFF RRP

Save over £10 on these Calvin Klein caps.

Buy now from eBay for £14.95

Under Armour Mens 2020 Braided 2.0 Elasticated Stretch Woven Golf Leather Belt

Lots of colours and sizes available – save over £6.

Buy now from Ebay for £23.95

Under Armour Mens UA JS Tour Cap Stretch Fit Jordan Spieth Golf Hat

Sizes and colours are limited so act fast, these currently have over £6 off.

Buy now from eBay for £18.95

Under Armour Mens UA Strikeskin Tour Leather Golf Gloves Left Hand White

Save over £4 on this quality Under Armour glove.

Buy now from eBay for £15.95

Puma Golf Mens Puma Pattern Crew 3 Pair Pack Socks – – Size 9-11

Need some new golf socks? Save over £5 on these Pumas.

Buy now from eBay for £9.95

For all the latest golf news and more golf deals, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram