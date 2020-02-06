We round up some of the best golf deals you can find on the internet this month...

The Best Golf Deals UK: February 2020

The spring golfing season is slowly coming into view and if you’d like to treat yourself with some new gear, we have found some excellent deals on the internet to meet your needs.

American Golf currently has a huge sale with some superb offers, including plenty of great savings on 2019 TaylorMade equipment.

Below we round out more than 25 great deals we’ve found, including a saving of more than £400 on the TaylorMade M6 irons to a 10-club set for under £180.

Below are some of our favourites.

The Best Golf Deals UK: February 2020 –

TaylorMade M6 Driver – £299 (Save £150)

The M6 was £449 when it came out last year but its price has been slashed £150 a year on.

TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood – £179 (Was £269, save £90)

TaylorMade M6 Hybrid – £149 (Was £229, save £80)

It’s the same story with the hybrid as well, which currently has £80 off with American Golf.

TaylorMade M6 Irons – £429 (Were £849, save £420)

The M6 irons are also in the sale with a saving of over £400 on the RRP!

These come 4-PW (so seven irons) fitted with stiff shafts.

TaylorMade GAPR HI Utility – £119 (Was £259, save £140)

Available in both 22 and 25 degrees of loft, get the GAPR HI for less than half price!

TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag 2018 – £268.99 (Was £449, save £160)

TaylorMade Pro Stand 6.0 Bag – £75.52 (Was £129)

Motocaddy AquaFlex Stand Bag – £119 (Was £199.99, save over £80)

Cobra King F8 Fairway Wood – £99 (Was £199)

This Cobra King F8 fairway wood in regular flex is half price with American Golf.

A great performer for under £100.

Callaway XR16 Driver – £199 (Was £289, save £90)

Callaway XR16 Fairway Wood – £129 (Was £189, save £60)

Honma TW747 455 Driver 9.5 Degree Stiff – £399 (Was £559, save £160)

Cleveland Huntington Beach #6 Putter 35 Inches – £49.99 (Was £79.99, save £30)

Cleveland RTX 2.0 Wedge 52 Or 56 Degrees – £59.99 (Was £79.99)

Cleveland CBX Wedge 46, 48 or 52 Degrees – £89.99 (Was £129)

Wilson Staff DX2 Soft Golf Balls – £12.99 (£7 off) or two for £25

Wilson Staff Lite II Golf Bag – £69.99 (Was £99.99)

Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Stand Bag – £149 (Was £169.99)

Men’s UA Official Tour 3.0 Cap – £15.97 (Was £26)

Men’s UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap – £17.97 (Was £30)

Men’s Navy Under Armour Performance Polo – £19.97 (Was £34)

Available in sizes Medium, Large, XL and XXL.

Callaway Apex Pro Golf Shoes – £89.99 (Was £119.99)

Callaway Golf Clean Logo 60″ Umbrella – £29.99 (Was £39.99)

Calvin Klein Arinox Polo Shirt – £29.99 (Was £50)

Available in Medium, Large and XL.

Palm Grove Core V-Neck Sweater – £9.99 (Was £29.99)

Fazer CTR20 Package Set – £179 (Was £249.99)

10 clubs, featuring three woods, six irons and a putter, plus a bag for under £180.

Fazer XR 4 Hybrid and Irons – £129.99 (Was £249.99)

Includes seven irons and a hybrid, so eight clubs in total, for just £129.99.

Fazer XR Black Nickel Wedge – £29.99 (Was £69.99)

Folding Golf Hitting Practice Net Golf Chipping Target Net with Carrying Bag – £39.15

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website