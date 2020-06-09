Get your dad his ideal golfing present with some of our gift ideas below.

The Best Golf Father’s Day Gifts

Father’s Day is fast approaching so show your dad some love this year with a great golf present.

We’ve scoured the net for some gift ideas that are perfect for the golfing dad, whether it be some more golf balls, golf clubs, a new outfit or even a Sky Sports subscription so he can watch the world’s best play.

GOLF CLUBS

Callaway Mavrik Driver

Designed with the help of a super computer, the Mavrik driver by Callaway has been created to give more yards and more forgiveness.

Buy Now from American Golf for £449

Cobra F9 Speedback Driver

A club currently in the hands of Rickie Fowler, the F9 Speedback driver is a quality performer in every category.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £249.99

TaylorMade SIM Fairway Wood

If your Dad is in need of a new fairway wood then you’d be hard-pressed to find a club that performs as well as the TaylorMade SIM. It has various pieces of technology along with a modern and cool design which would make a lot of people envious at your Dad’s club or home course.

Buy Now from American Golf for £329

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Wood

This club helps every golfer get the ball into the air better so if your Dad struggles with that in particular, then Cleveland’s Launcher HB Turbo could be the club to get.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £179

Cobra King Speedzone

To go along with the Speedzone drivers and fairway woods, the Cobra King Speedzone hybrids look great and are extremely easy to hit too.

Buy Now from American Golf for £189

Srixon Z U85

Designed with a clean, iron-like look Srixon‘s Z U85 is one of the best utility irons out there right now.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £169

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge

Ping have been making outstanding clubs for decades and the brand’s newest wedge, the Glide 3.0 is no exception. It has a classic look whilst giving the golfer competitive performance when compared to its rivals.

Buy Now from American Golf for £129

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge

As seen in the bags of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Jon Rahm, the new Milled Grind 2.0 wedges have a premium look, create spin easily which is crucial for those shots around the green, and again, Tiger uses them, what more convincing do you need?

Buy Now from American Golf for £139

Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Putter

If your Dad is still using a putter from the 1970’s then the time has come for a new model. The Triple Track models from Odyssey use the same technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers thanks to the three lines you can see above. This helps the player line up correctly and therefore hole more putts.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £219

GOLF GIFTS

UK Golf Course Collect and Scratch off Travel Map

Is your Dad someone who loves to play some of the world’s best golf courses? Well with this map he can track which great courses he has played din the UK, and which ones he needs to play during his next golf trip.

Buy Now from Amazon for £9.39

Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription

With quality golf content in every single issue, a Golf Monthly magazine subscription is a must for all golfers. Buy Now from Magazines Direct for £5

Remedinature Golfers’ Muscle Rub

The golf swing can be a taxing beast on the back, legs and just about every muscle in the body. With this muscle rub you can recover quicker to get back out on the course!

Buy Now from Amazon for £12.98

Now TV Sky Sports Pass

With many sports getting back up and running in the not too distant future, a Sky Sports Pass is a great gift for the sport-loving Dad’s out there.

The Greatest Golfers of All Time Print

This is a fantastic minimalist print of some of the greatest golfers to play the game.

Buy Now from Etsy from £10.99

Golfing Hip Flask

A stiff drink on the course is sometimes needed for a particularly nerve-wracking drive or putt. Your Dad will definitely appreciate this thoughtful gift.

Buy Now from Amazon for £75

Personalised Leather Scorecard Holder

Keep your scorecard safe in this personalised leather holder.

Buy now from Notonthehighstreet for £25

Tiger Woods 2019 Masters Win Canvas

Relive that iconic 2019 Masters moment with this canvas print of Tiger Woods in Sunday red.

Buy Now from Etsy from £19.99

Personalised Golf Drinks Bottle

This bottle will help your Dad stay hydrated on the golf course and the added personalisation element is a thoughtful bonus too.

Buy Now from gettingpersonal for £12.99

Augusta National Golf Club watercolour print

If your Dad loves to sit down in front of the television for 8 hours a day during Masters week then he will love a gift with a Masters theme. This painting of the iconic 12th hole will have him thinking about all of the memorable moments from previous tournaments.

Buy Now from Etsy from £35

Augusta National Map

We also love this minimalist overhead drawing of the course that hosts The Masters, Augusta National. Perfect for your Dad’s man-cave.

Buy Now from Etsy from £14.81

Golf Rules Quick Reference Book

Golf Monthly Instruction

With no golf being played for a few months it has been easy to forget about many of the new rules that came into effect in 2019. Well this handy book is perfect to give your Dad a quick refresher on the rules he should know when getting back out on the course.

Buy Now from Amazon for £11.94

GOLF CLOTHES

PUMA Jackpot Five Pocket Trousers

Puma make some of the best golf trousers in the business and the Jackpot Five Pocket design is one of the most popular in it’s range. A good pair of golf trousers is a must for any golfer and if your Dad doesn’t have any, then help him out…

BOSS ‘The Open’ Polo Shirt

The 2020 Open may be cancelled but you can still gift your Dad with one of these stylish BOSS Open polo shirts. They come in three colours – white, dark blue and pink.

Buy Now from Hugo BOSS for £99

Calvin Klein Ultra-lite Jacket

Calvin Klein is a brand renowned for its quality and when you acknowledge that this jacket looks great on and off the course, then this makes a great gift for your Dad.

Buy Now from TrendyGolf for £59

Nike Golf Shorts

As we approach the summer months your Dad will probably be spending a lot of time at the golf course out in the sun. Therefore a nice pair of stylish and comfortable shorts will be a perfect gift.

Buy Now from Nike for £44.95

Nike Stripe Polo

Refresh your Dad’s usual golfing attire with a Nike polo shirt or two. We particularly like the striped design on the polo above but if your Dad isn’t sure on the styling, just tell him Rory McIlroy wears it and that should seal the deal.

Buy Now from TrendyGolf for £45

Stromberg Hampton Trouser

A good pair of golf trousers doesn’t need to be expensive. Stromberg have proven that with the Hampton model which you can now get in a two pairs for £60 deal at American Golf.

Galvin Green Paolo Shorts

Brand new this season, the Paolo shorts from Galvin Green are awesome warm-weather shorts. They are light, breathable and also protect from the sun thanks to UV protection 20+.

Buy Now from TrendyGolf for £89.95

Puma Nineties Polo

Available in four colours, the Nineties polo from Puma is another strong polo shirt that will help your Dad stand out from the crowd.

Buy Now from Puma for £33

GOLF SHOES

Adidas Tour360 XT SL

In terms of style, the new adidas Tour360 XT shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge.

Buy Now from American Golf for £99.95

Puma Ignite NXT Crafted Shoes

The new Crafted shoes by Puma come in several colours and are modern, cool, comfortable and easy to clean. They are just about everything your Dad could want from a golf shoe.

Buy Now from TrendyGolf for £99

Skechers Go Golf Pro 4

Skechers make some of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market and these are no exception.

Buy Now from American Golf for £149

GOLF ACCESSORIES

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer

Work on your putting anywhere with this handy training aid.

Buy Now from Amazon for £19.95

Golf Multi-Tool

This is the ultimate tool for any keen golfer. Small enough to slip into a pocket, flip out the different utensils to reveal a divot tool, T spike, groove cleaner, spike tool, knife, screwdriver and a bottle opener.

Buy Now from gettingpersonal for £17.99

TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Pix

A ball designed by Rickie Fowler, the new Pix from TaylorMade will help with alignment for tee shots and on the green.

Buy Now from American Golf for £39.99

PRG Originals Headcovers

PRG Originals head covers will give your Dad’s bag a unique and more personal look.

Buy Now from eBay

Garmin Approach G80

Another quality offering from Garmin, the Approach G80 is at the premium end of the GPS spectrum and when you consider the number of features available, this comes as no surprise.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £389

Fazer Pro Fold Flat Push Trolley

If your Dad struggles to carry his bag around the course these days a good trolley will save him aches and pains. This Fazer push trolley will do just that.

Buy Now from American Golf for £149

Garmin Approach S62

One of the best GPS watches on the market, the S62 from Garmin is packed with features and has a quality aesthetic.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £479

BIG MAX Traveller Golf Travel Cover

When your Dad can go on golfing holiday again, a good travel case to protect his pride and joy golf clubs is a must. This offering from BIG MAX is an excellent choice.

Buy Now from American Golf for £109.99

Srixon AD333

The UK’s best-selling two-piece golf ball for the past 11 years now features even more technology to help your Dad play better.

Buy Now from American Golf for £19.99

Garmin Approach S20 GPS & CT10 Bundle

This Garmin watch features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses which will help your Dad know exactly what club to hit on every hole he plays.

Buy Now from American Golf for £199

Puma P Snapback Cap

Every golfer should have a good cap that looks great on and off the course. Keep it simple with this offering from Puma.

Buy Now from Puma for £18.50

