If you are struggling for gift ideas then Not On The High Street is a website you should have a look at.
The Best Not On The High Street Father’s Day Golf Gifts
Have you forgotten to get your Dad something for Father’s Day? Well do not fret because there is still time and many websites are offering great deals on golf products that would make the perfect gift.
One such website is Not On The High Street which makes quality and thoughtful gifts. Below we have taken a look at some of the best to give you some idea inspiration if you are still struggling to think about what to get your golfing Dad.
Alternatively we have also created more Father’s Day gift guides as you can see below.
Up To £20
Personalised Gift Bucket Of Chocolate Golf Balls
If your Dad loves his chocolate then he could love this golf-themed bucket of chocolate balls. There are roughly 50 of them inside the bucket so he has plenty to share with the family or mates at the golf club.
Personalised Scratch Off UK Golf Courses Map
Is your Dad someone who loves to play some of the world’s best golf courses? Well with this map he can track which great courses he has played in the UK, and which ones he needs to play during his next golf trip.
£20-£40
Golf Swing Sequence T-Shirt
A t-shirt design that makes the golf swing look alarmingly simple, your Dad could wear this whilst practicing, around the house or just about anywhere. It comes in two colours, five sizes and you can also personalise it.
Personalised Golf Glove
Give your Dad’s golf equipment a more personal touch with this personalised golf glove. Along with the personalisation, each glove is made from synthetic leather and has a reinforced palm patch for durability.
Personalised Leather Scorecard Holder
Keep your Dad’s scorecard safe in this personalised leather holder.
Golf Course Map Print
This personalised golf course map artwork is an ideal gift for those Dad’s who love their clubs or those who have had memorable moments on golf courses. The map can be centred on any golf course in England, Scotland and Wales.
Simply enter a golf course name and postcode in the options menu when ordering.
Personalised Golfer’s Essential Gift Set
This gift set has a lot of important things all golfers should have in their golfing setup. The kit comes with some hand cream, muscle rub for those aches and pains, golf club cleaning fluid and a cloth to make sure your pride and joys are gleaming, and some golf tees.
£40+
15 Award Winning World Lagers
This is a gift sure to please any lager fan.
Favourite Golf Course Map
Using the unique shapes of a golf course as the silhouette image and the personal information underneath, this map makes a great gift for your golf loving Dad.
Personalised Weekend Holdall Bag
Get your Dad the perfect weekend holdall for his next golfing trip with this leather bag that can be personalised with initials.
Cushion Hip Flask (with Funnel)
A subtle hip flask with excellent craftsmanship, it comes with a free funnel and can be personalised too.
Handmade Leather Golf Belt
Is your Dad still using the same old belt that he’s been using for years? Or is he going belt-less? Well rectify that with this handmade, luxury belt that comes in 10 different colours and a variety of sizes.
Personalised 19th Hole Decanter
Golf is a stressful and frustrating game and sometimes a stiff drink after the round is a necessity to help get over how good the round could have been. Well this personalised 19th hole decanter is perfect for those whiskey lovers
