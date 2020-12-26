The Best Scottsdale Golf Boxing Day Deals

Looking to make some post-Christmas purchases ahead of the 2021 season? You’re in luck.

UK retailer Scottsdale Golf is helping you save money this Boxing Day with some incredible deals on a range of its products.

Whether it’s £130 off the Callaway Epic Flash driver, a Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge for less than £90 or spikeless Puma shoes for under £40, there is a deal for every golfer and every budget.

We pick out our favourite deals below…

The Best Scottsdale Golf Boxing Day Deals