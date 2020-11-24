The Five Best Black Friday Golf Deals We’ve Spotted

We've scrolled through hundreds of Black Friday Golf Deals and picked out our five favourites

Five Best Black Friday Golf Deals

Black Friday golf deals in the UK are already here, and there’s a lot to choose from. Whether you’re looking for deals on the best drivers, wedges or balls, or perhaps you’re looking to save on GPS watches, a new laser rangefinder or are after some Christmas gift inspiration – we’ve got you covered right here.

What’s more, the main event itself – actual Black Friday – isn’t for another few days, so expect even more deals to show up over the coming week.

We’ve seen loads of great Black Friday sales so far, and we’re curating all the best Black Friday deals you can buy now. But here, our technical editor Joel Tadman has scrolled through them all and picked out his five favourite golf Black Friday deals that he thinks represents the best value for money.

Best UK Deals

Best US Deals

Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder

£199.99 £179 from Click Golf

This was undoubtedly one of the best laser rangefinders of 2020, so to be able to pick it up for £179 is an absolute steal.

Why? It’s easy to use, has slope on/off functionality, vibrates when the flag is picked out and charges via a usb cable so you haven’t got to worry about carrying a spare battery with you in case the current one runs out. In summary, everything you’d ever need from a golf rangefinder and then some at a great price.

Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls

£44.99 £34.95 from Golf Gear Direct

Srixon’s Z-Star XV golf balls are the long running choice of tour players like Graeme McDowell and Open champion Shane Lowry. The XV version is the firmer feeling option of the two in the range and we really like the all-round performance it offers.

The latest version was launched just under two years ago, so it might be being replaced fairly soon, but to get a dozen premium tour quality balls at this price is virtually unheard of.

Puma Ignite Proadapt shoes

£89.99 from American Golf

Rickie Fowler is a serial winner on the PGA Tour and the Puma Ignite Proadapt are his choice of shoes.

Why? They offer the ideal blend of grip, stability and comfort – traits every golfer demands from a golf shoe when trying to shoot their best score.

It’s not often this level of performance is packed into a shoe that looks great and costs under £100, so cash in while you still can.

So there you have it, the five best Black Friday golf deals we’ve spotted so far, sure to put a smile on yours or another recipients face.

Callaway Epic Flash Driver

£449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now.

When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players.

TaylorMade Stand Bag 6.0

£129 £79.99 at Amazon – Save £49.01 (38% off)

This is just a very solid deal get this TaylorMade stand bag for less than £80, available in either blue, red or black – bargain! It features a 7-way top and a 4-point adjustable carry strap.

Best US Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Golf Edition

$319.99 $249.99 at Amazon

We did a big group test of all the best golf GPS watches recently and the Samsung Galaxy Active 2Watch came out favourably, especially in terms of the level of features on offer and the clarity of the display.

We love the hole graphics, especially that you can choose from a digital representation or a satellite image, and the digital rotating bezel is a very cool addition. So if you like your gadgets, or you know someone who does and is a keen golfer, this GPS watch would make the perfect present.

Callaway Mavrik Driver

$499 $399.99 at Amazon

Computers rule the world these days and this electronic know-how has been built into Callaway’s latest driver range through Artificial Intelligence, used to create a complex face design that maximises distance and forgiveness.

The Mavrik model is the one arguably best suited to the biggest range of player types, so while it might be a bit of a punt to purchase without a custom fitting, the adjustable settings should allow this driver to perform very close to its best and for under $400, there’s value to be had.

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls

$47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.

FootJoy Men’s 2019 Pro/SL Golf Shoes

$159.99 $109.98 from Golf Galaxy

Always been one of out favourite shoes in the FootJoy Range – $50 off is a fantastic offer. They have been designed with Fine Tuned Foam meaning more supple cushioning and a perimeter weighted outsole design. Combining to give you increased stability and superior comfort and feel.

Motocaddy Cube Push Cart

$499.99 $265 at Amazon

The new version of the Cube is compact and simple to fold thanks to its two-step folding system. Packed with storage options, it also offers adjustable handle height and a foot parking brake. Did we mention that with Amazon you can save over $230 too!

For all the latest golf equipment news and reviews, be sure to follow Golf Monthly across social media.