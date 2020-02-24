Check out the latest golf balls from Titleist and see which model ticks the most boxes for you.
Which Titleist Ball Is Right For Me?
The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.
The Titleist Pro V1 has been the most used piece of golf equipment around the world for the last two decades. However, there are other balls in the Titleist ball range, so it’s worth exploring the other models.
Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Titleist ball will suit your game.
Titleist Ball Range
Titleist Pro V1 Ball
Price: £52 per dozen
Key Technology:
- The casing layer underneath the cast urethane elastomer cover has been made 14 per cent thicker on Pro V1.
- Cast urethane elastomer cover has been made 17 per cent thinner to also help deliver more ball speed while maintaining greenside control and a soft feel.
- New 2.0 ZG Process Cores are formulated for more distance.
- For the first time, the improved performance of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x will also be available in High optic yellow.
- Pro V1 provides optimal flight and spin for most golfers, flying lower than Pro V1x with a penetrating trajectory, with very soft feel.
Verdict: To produce such improvements in ball speed without seemingly sacrificing short-game performance, consistency or durability is hugely impressive. Pro V1 and Pro V1x continue to set the ball incredibly high when it comes to all-around, best-in-class performance, albeit with a premium price tag.
Will Suit: Sitting at the top of the Titleist ball range, the Pro V1 is designed to offer total performance for every player.
Titleist Pro V1x Ball
Price: £52 per dozen
Key Technology:
- Validated by players of all abilities over a number of months following numerous iterations being made and going through exhaustive robot and player testing.
- Casing layer underneath the cast urethane elastomer cover has been made 11 per cent thicker on Pro V1x.
- Cast urethane elastomer cover has been made 17 per cent thinner to also help deliver more ball speed while maintaining greenside control and a soft feel.
- New 2.0 ZG Process Cores are formulated for more distance
- For the first time, the improved performance of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x will also be available in High optic yellow.
- Pro V1x flies higher, spins more on iron shots and has a slightly firmer feel than its Pro V1 counterpart.
Verdict: To produce such improvements in ball speed without seemingly sacrificing short-game performance is hugely impressive. Pro V1 and Pro V1x continue to set the ball incredibly high when it comes to all-around, best-in-class performance, albeit with a premium price tag.
Will Suit: Those seeking tour-level, all-round performance with a slightly firmer feel and higher flight.
Titleist AVX Ball
Price: £52 per dozen
Key Technology:
- AVX stands for ‘alternative to Pro V1 and Pro V1x’, offering lowest spin and launch of the three as well as the softest feel.
- Larger, reformulated low compression core along with a redesigned high flex casing layer
- GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover delivers premium scoring control.
- The urethane cover has been made thinner by Titleist Golf Ball R&D chemists
- Unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers piercing, consistently low trajectory.
Verdict: For players who like a soft-feeling ball, a switch may provide added total distance off the tee thanks to the lower spin and longer iron shots. Already low spin players need to consider if the lower driver flight or longer iron shots would be beneficial to them. The reduction in short game control over Pro V1 and Pro V1x is fairly limited, but it is just about noticeable, especially on chips and pitches from tight lies. Overall, a worthy alternative to Pro V1 and Pro V1x that provides a greater separation in performance.
Will Suit: Players who want a softer feel, more iron shot distance and lower driver spin than Pro V1 and Pro V1x.
Titleist Tour Soft Ball
Price: £32 per dozen
Key Technology:
- New Tour Soft for 2020 features the largest core ever produced by Titleist.
- Larger 1.6in core combined with ultra-thin 4CE grafted surlyn cover for soft feel, control and distance.
- New spherically tiled 342 dimple design delivers penetrating trajectory and consistent flight.
- Tour Soft “T” sidestamp provides golfers with easier alignment on the tee or green
Titleist Tour Soft Ball Review
Verdict: Titleist has simplified it’s mid-price ball offering and in Tour Soft, golfers have a reliable and consistent package that delivers a little bit of everything. For most golfers, it should provide ample stopping power on chips and pitch shots with a soft feel without sacrificing distance off the tee.
Will Suit: A Titleist ball for golfers who want good performance in every area of the game without the premium price tag.
Titleist Velocity Ball
Price: £26 per dozen
Key Technology:
- Re-engineered with softer, high-speed LSX core and Titleist’s fastest cover blend to deliver low spin and fast ball speed off the tee.
- A Fast NaZ+ Cover formulation is designed for speed and playable greenside feel.
- Advanced aerodynamics from spherically-tiled 328 tetrahedral dimple design, which produces high flight and long carry for shots that fly far and land more softly on the green.
- Comes in a visi-white with orange sidestamp and double play numbers 00, 22, 77 and 99 as well as pink and orange.
Verdict: An excellent distance-focused offering for those seeking to out-drive their playing partners. The new colours will help you add even more personality to your game.
Will Suit: Golfers who prioritise distance over short game control and a soft feel.
Titleist TruFeel Ball
Price: £22.99
Key Technology:
- Larger TruTouch Core and thinner TruFlex Cover maintains softness, but also adds yards.
- Ionomber cover, with improved dimples to help boost distance.
- Low-compression, soft-feeling ball.
- The new sidestamp incorporated on the TruFeel ball has been the most popular custom option on the My Titleist customiser
Verdict: Good all round performance, especially with iron shots, provides decent value. Feels soft on all shots.
Will Suit: Those looking for long game performance and soft feel for the short game without a premium price tag.
Which model from the Titleist ball range is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps. Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.