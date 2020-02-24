Check out the latest drivers that Titleist has on offer and discover how to pick the best one for you

Which Titleist Driver Is Right For Me?

Titleist is one of the manufacturers that make some of the most popular clubs in the world of golf. One of its most popular line-ups is the collection of drivers that make up the Titleist driver range.

Titleist releases new product each year to make sure that the clubs produced are on the cutting edge of technology. They also have variety as the Titleist driver range offers a selection of different settings and designed for different players.

So which one is right for you? Take a look at the driver range below and also be sure to click through to the full reviews.

Titleist Driver Range

Titleist TS1 Driver

Price: £499

Key Technology:

Speed Chassis makes it Titleist’s fastest ever driver.

Streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent.

Thinner clubface for faster ball speeds from varying strike points.

The TS1 has a stretched out look from front-to-back

Titleist TS1 Driver Review

Verdict: The TS1 clearly delivers the extra launch and spin slow swing speed players, for example lady, senior and junior golfers, need to maximize distance and the extra draw bias will also help negate a slice

Will Suit: Slower swing speed golfers that want a light, draw-biased, high launching and spinning driver to help increase club speed and keep the ball in the air

Titleist TS2 Driver

Price: £499

Key Technology:

Speed Chassis makes it Titleist’s fastest ever driver.

Streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent.

Thinner clubface for faster ball speeds from varying strike points.

Titleist TS2 Driver Review

Verdict: Titleist has satisfied golfers’ need for immediate speed with the TS drivers. They’re fast from the very first shot and the forgiveness of TS2 means that accuracy isn’t sacrificed. It is high-launching, which will help slower-speeds increase carry, and manages to combine a traditional look on top with cutting-edge features underneath.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, especially those seeking forgiveness as well as distance with their big stick.

Titleist TS3 Driver

Price: £499

Key Technology:

Speed Chassis makes it Titleist’s fastest ever driver.

Streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent.

Thinner clubface for faster ball speeds from varying strike points.

Slightly more pear shaped and features SureFit CG on sole allowing golfers to fine tune ball flight.

Titleist TS3 Driver Review

Verdict: The slightly smaller address profile will suit the better player, as will the lower spin and more penetrating flight. Forgiveness comes from the SureFit CG, which allows internal weight to be moved around to manage spin, launch and common misses.

Will Suit: Faster swing players in search of distance on a more penetrating flight.

Titleist TS4

Price: £499

Key Technology:

Speed Chassis makes it Titleist’s fastest ever driver.

Streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent.

Thinner clubface for faster ball speeds from varying strike points.

Much more compact, seemingly promoting workability and the need to be very precise with the strike.

Titleist TS4 Driver Review

Verdict: The TS4 could well become the tour player’s top choice. Consistent ball strikers may well enjoy looking down at the deeper-faced head and prefer the workability on offer.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Will Suit: The 430cc head will suit elite ball strikers and this will also benefit those looking to decrease their spin.

Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.