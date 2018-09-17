Check out the latest drivers that Titleist has on offer

Which Titleist Driver Is Right For Me?

Will you be better suited to the Titleist TS2 or Titleist TS3 driver? Click through to our video reviews and you should gain a better understanding as to which Titleist driver will suit your game.

Titleist Driver Range

Titleist TS2 Driver

Price: £499

Key Technology:

Speed Chassis makes it Titleist’s fastest ever driver

Streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent

Thinner clubface for faster ball speeds from varying strike points

Titleist TS2 Driver Review

Verdict: Titleist has satisfied golfers’ need for immediate speed with the TS drivers. They’re fast from the very first shot and the forgiveness of TS2 as well as the fitting options of the TS3 means that accuracy isn’t sacrificed. They’re high-launching, which will help slower-speeds increase carry, while faster swingers will gravitate towards the more penetrating flight of TS3

Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, especially those seeking forgiveness with their big stick

BUY NOW: Titleist TS2 Driver from American Golf for £449

Titleist TS3 Driver

Price: £499

Key Technology:

Speed Chassis makes it Titleist’s fastest ever driver

Streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent

Thinner clubface for faster ball speeds from varying strike points

Slightly more pear shaped and features SureFit CG on sole allowing golfers to fine tune ball flight

Titleist TS3 Driver Review

Verdict: Titleist has satisfied golfers’ need for immediate speed with the TS drivers. They’re fast from the very first shot and the forgiveness of TS2 as well as the fitting options of the TS3 means that accuracy isn’t sacrificed. They’re high-launching, which will help slower-speeds increase carry

Will Suit: Faster swing players in search of a more penetrating flight

BUY NOW: Titleist TS3 Driver from American Golf for £449

