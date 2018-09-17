Check out the latest drivers that Titleist has on offer
Which Titleist Driver Is Right For Me?
Will you be better suited to the Titleist TS2 or Titleist TS3 driver? Click through to our video reviews and you should gain a better understanding as to which Titleist driver will suit your game.
Titleist Driver Range
Titleist TS2 Driver
Price: £499
Key Technology:
Speed Chassis makes it Titleist’s fastest ever driver
Streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent
Thinner clubface for faster ball speeds from varying strike points
Verdict: Titleist has satisfied golfers’ need for immediate speed with the TS drivers. They’re fast from the very first shot and the forgiveness of TS2 as well as the fitting options of the TS3 means that accuracy isn’t sacrificed. They’re high-launching, which will help slower-speeds increase carry, while faster swingers will gravitate towards the more penetrating flight of TS3
Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, especially those seeking forgiveness with their big stick
BUY NOW: Titleist TS2 Driver from American Golf for £449
Titleist TS3 Driver
Price: £499
Key Technology:
Speed Chassis makes it Titleist’s fastest ever driver
Streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent
Thinner clubface for faster ball speeds from varying strike points
Slightly more pear shaped and features SureFit CG on sole allowing golfers to fine tune ball flight
Verdict: Titleist has satisfied golfers’ need for immediate speed with the TS drivers. They’re fast from the very first shot and the forgiveness of TS2 as well as the fitting options of the TS3 means that accuracy isn’t sacrificed. They’re high-launching, which will help slower-speeds increase carry
Will Suit: Faster swing players in search of a more penetrating flight
BUY NOW: Titleist TS3 Driver from American Golf for £449
Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.