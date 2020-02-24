Take a look at all the latest irons that Titleist has on offer

Which Titleist Irons Are Right For Me?

The 2020 Titleist irons range is comprehensive with different pieces of technology and different models sure to cater to every single type of golfer regardless of technique, handicap and so on.

Here’s an overview of the current Titleist irons range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Titleist irons are right for your game.

Titleist Irons Range

Titleist T100 Irons

Price: £859

Key Technology:

Players’ iron, traditional in loft

Features a forged cavity construction and a thinner, more responsive face.

An average of 66g of co-forged, dual density tungsten optimizes launch within the 3-7-irons and boosts off-centre forgiveness.

Boast enhanced sole camber for cleaner turf interaction, less offset and a thinner topline

Titleist T100 Irons Review

Verdict: Stunning compact looks, solid but soft feel and surprisingly high levels of forgiveness.

Will Suit: Good players and ball strikers who want a tour player iron that has more forgiveness than a blade.

Titleist T100S Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Features a forged cavity construction and a thinner, more responsive face.

An average of 66g of co-forged, dual density tungsten optimizes launch within the 3-7-irons and boosts off-centre forgiveness.

Boast enhanced sole camber for cleaner turf interaction, less offset and a thinner topline

The T100S is a two-degree-stronger-lofted version of the T100

Will Suit: For golfers that like the compact look and soft feel of a forged players’ iron but want more distance.

Titleist T200 Irons

Price: £859

Key Technology:

Features Max Impact, an innovation that extends the maximum speed across the face for consistent distance

Titleist’s thinnest face, a structural support and a silicone polymer core

Forged L-face, tungsten weighting in the long irons

Titleist T200 Irons Review

Verdict: You’ll likely see a distance gain with T200 over AP3 without sacrificing trajectory, so the new technology inside the head is clearly doing its job.

Will Suit: Designed for golfers seeking distance from a tour-inspired look

Titleist T300 Irons

Price: £669

Key Technology:

Features Max Impact, an innovation that extends the maximum speed across the face for consistent distance

Titleist’s thinnest face, a structural support and a silicone polymer core

Forged L-face, tungsten weighting in the long irons

Medallion dampener for improved sound and feel and the added bounce on the sole for improved turf interaction.

Titleist T300 Irons Review

Verdict: Hot feel, high ball speed that produced consistently long carries from an iron that maintains a classic look.

Will Suit: Players who want to use more of a compact-looking player’s iron that doesn’t sacrifice distance or forgiveness.

Titleist T400 Irons

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Longest and most forgiving iron in Titleist’s popular T-Series.

Advanced split sole design, super-thin face and a hollow head fortified by extreme amounts of high-density tungsten weighting.

Wide body shape, along with the Split Sole design, provides optimal turf interaction

Set is also progressive, with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths

Will Suit: Players who want to use more of a compact-looking player’s iron that doesn’t sacrifice distance or forgiveness.

Titleist 620 CB Irons

Price: £859

Key Technology:

620 CB now has a thinner topline and tungsten weighting in the 3 and 4-iron only

Strategically designed CG locations deliver superior shot-making and responsive feedback.

Titleist 620 CB Irons Review

Verdict: The longer irons may be slightly harder to hit which could warrant a blended set with the T100’s.

Will Suit: Accomplished ball strikers

Titleist 620 MB Irons

Price: £859

Key Technology:

620 MB is a one-piece forged muscleback for the ultimate in feel and shot making and has a new brushed finish.

Muscle-back design for tour-proven flight with maximum shot and trajectory control.

Strategically designed CG locations deliver superior shot-making and responsive feedback.

Verdict: Turf interaction plays a big role with blades, and the more rounded sole cuts through the turf with ease. Looks fantastic in the bag and produces tight front-to-back dispersion on well-struck shots.

Will Suit: The most accomplished ball strikers.

Titleist U500 Irons

Price: £219

Key Technology:

Combine an ultra-thin, forged L-face with large amounts of high-density tungsten

Player’s utility iron designed for shot making.

This versatile option features 98g of tungsten on average that produces a low CG for increased launch with trajectory control

High MOI for stability through the shot.

Titleist U500 Iron Review

Verdict: Suited for the better player, it was certainly easier to alter shot-shape with the U500 in terms of high/low or left/right. This manoeuvrability is a huge plus point.

Will Suit: The eye of the better player who has more club speed at his disposal and is looking to flight the ball a little lower.

Titleist U510 Irons

Price: £219

Key Technology:

Combine an ultra-thin, forged L-face with large amounts of high-density tungsten

U510 provides hybrid-like performance in a forgiving, muscular iron shape.

High-launching, easier-playing utility offers a larger, wide-sole design for consistent performance.

Titleist thinnest ever utility iron face and 95g of High Density Tungsten Weighting to increase launch

Titleist U510 Iron Review

Verdict: Titleist has done a great job with the U510 regardless of the ball flight and distance you’re looking for.

Will Suit: Provides golfers with a larger, more confidence inspiring shape that launches and spins a little higher.

