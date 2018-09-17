Check out the latest irons that Titleist has on offer

Which Titleist Irons Are Right For Me?

With six models in the Titleist irons range, there’s a set for players at every level of the game.

Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Titleist irons are right for your game.

Titleist Irons Range

Titleist 718 AP1 Irons

Price: £115 per club, £140 (graphite)

Key Technology:

Progressive construction, from hollow-body long irons to undercut cavity mid and short irons, to provide best combination of distance and trajectory

Thin, fast, unsupported face inserts generate explosive ball speed for more distance

High-density tungsten weighting produces lower CG for higher launch with shot-stopping control

High-MOI design produces higher ball speeds across the face

Titleist 718 AP1 Irons Review

Verdict: The hollow construction looks great and has allowed the engineers to work in some serious power and forgiveness

Will Suit: Game improvers and/or those looking for maximum forgiveness and distance

Titleist 718 AP1 Irons from American Golf for £599

Titleist 718 AP2 Irons

Price: £150 per club, £175 (graphite)

Key Technology:

Co-forged, cavity back design provides ultimate playability

Thinner forged body and face insert constructed of high-strength spring steel increases launch and ball speed for more distance

Improved CG progression, with lower and more centred CG in the long irons, improves speed performance on off-centre hits for precise distance control

Precise perimeter weighting delivers forgiveness and stability

Titleist 718 AP2 Irons Review

Verdict: It looks fantastic, both behind the ball and in the bag. It feels smooth through impact and offers a consistency of distance control that really helps those who strike the ball consistently well

Will Suit: More accomplished ball strikers demanding ultimate playability

Titleist 718 AP2 Irons from American Golf for £769

Titleist 718 AP3 Irons

Price: £150 per club, £175 (graphite)

Key Technology:

Offers distance and forgiveness of AP1, with feel and looks similar to AP2

Hollow heads with thin, unsupported L-Face insert launches ball higher for added stopping power

Average 84.9g tungsten per head placed low in toe of long and mid irons to increase forgiveness

Titleist 718 AP3 Irons Review

Verdict: An excellent all-round performer, offering genuinely comparable levels of distance and forgiveness to AP1 in a considerably more playable package. The looks are pleasing on the eye from every angle

Will Suit: Players who want to use more of a compact-looking player’s iron that doesn’t sacrifice distance or forgiveness

Titleist 718 AP3 Irons from American Golf for £769

Titleist 718 T-MB Irons

Price: £230 per club, £255 (graphite)

Key Technology:

Hollow-back construction with thin, unsupported L-Face insert allows face to flex more at impact, increasing launch and speed for more distance

Average 93.9g tungsten highlighted by the brown sections on the sole, optimises launch and spin to produce higher shots that go far and land soft

High-MOI design increases off-centre ball speed and accuracy for forgiveness while delivering stability and feel

Titleist 718 T-MB Irons Review

Verdict: Initially developed as a high launching, player’s long iron, the hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory

Will Suit: Confident ball strikers

Titleist 718 T-MB Irons from American Golf for £1610

Titleist 718 CB Irons

Price: £150 per club, £175 (graphite)

Key Technology:

Cavity back with average 74.8g placed in heel and toe in long and mid irons to create higher ball speeds across face for more consistent distance on off-centre hits

Tungsten caps co-forged into perimeter increase MOI for forgiveness

Optimised CG heights, low with progression up through set

Titleist 718 CB Irons Review

Verdict: The 718 MB is classic muscle back designed for today’s game, delivering precision shot control with added forgiveness through a high-tech blade construction

Will Suit: Players desiring maximum shot control with a traditional forged look and feel

Titleist 718 CB Irons from American Golf for £949

Titleist 718 MB Irons

Price: £150 per club, £175 (graphite)

Key Technology:

Muscle-back design for tour-proven flight with maximum shot and trajectory control

Strategically designed CG locations deliver superior shot-making and responsive feedback

Muscle-back weighting, optimally positioned behind the sweet spot, provides pure, forged feel

Titleist 718 MB Irons Review

Verdict: Turf interaction plays a big role with blades, and the more rounded sole cuts through the turf with ease. Looks fantastic in the bag and produces tight front-to-back dispersion

Will Suit: The more accomplished ball strikers

Titleist 718 MB Irons from American Golf for £949

