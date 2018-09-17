Check out the latest irons that Titleist has on offer
Which Titleist Irons Are Right For Me?
With six models in the Titleist irons range, there’s a set for players at every level of the game.
Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Titleist irons are right for your game.
Titleist Irons Range
Titleist 718 AP1 Irons
Price: £115 per club, £140 (graphite)
Key Technology:
Progressive construction, from hollow-body long irons to undercut cavity mid and short irons, to provide best combination of distance and trajectory
Thin, fast, unsupported face inserts generate explosive ball speed for more distance
High-density tungsten weighting produces lower CG for higher launch with shot-stopping control
High-MOI design produces higher ball speeds across the face
Verdict: The hollow construction looks great and has allowed the engineers to work in some serious power and forgiveness
Will Suit: Game improvers and/or those looking for maximum forgiveness and distance
BUY NOW: Titleist 718 AP1 Irons from American Golf for £599
Titleist 718 AP2 Irons
Price: £150 per club, £175 (graphite)
Key Technology:
Co-forged, cavity back design provides ultimate playability
Thinner forged body and face insert constructed of high-strength spring steel increases launch and ball speed for more distance
Improved CG progression, with lower and more centred CG in the long irons, improves speed performance on off-centre hits for precise distance control
Precise perimeter weighting delivers forgiveness and stability
Verdict: It looks fantastic, both behind the ball and in the bag. It feels smooth through impact and offers a consistency of distance control that really helps those who strike the ball consistently well
Will Suit: More accomplished ball strikers demanding ultimate playability
BUY NOW: Titleist 718 AP2 Irons from American Golf for £769
Titleist 718 AP3 Irons
Price: £150 per club, £175 (graphite)
Key Technology:
Offers distance and forgiveness of AP1, with feel and looks similar to AP2
Hollow heads with thin, unsupported L-Face insert launches ball higher for added stopping power
Average 84.9g tungsten per head placed low in toe of long and mid irons to increase forgiveness
Verdict: An excellent all-round performer, offering genuinely comparable levels of distance and forgiveness to AP1 in a considerably more playable package. The looks are pleasing on the eye from every angle
Will Suit: Players who want to use more of a compact-looking player’s iron that doesn’t sacrifice distance or forgiveness
BUY NOW: Titleist 718 AP3 Irons from American Golf for £769
Titleist 718 T-MB Irons
Price: £230 per club, £255 (graphite)
Key Technology:
Hollow-back construction with thin, unsupported L-Face insert allows face to flex more at impact, increasing launch and speed for more distance
Average 93.9g tungsten highlighted by the brown sections on the sole, optimises launch and spin to produce higher shots that go far and land soft
High-MOI design increases off-centre ball speed and accuracy for forgiveness while delivering stability and feel
Titleist 718 T-MB Irons Review
Verdict: Initially developed as a high launching, player’s long iron, the hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory
Will Suit: Confident ball strikers
BUY NOW: Titleist 718 T-MB Irons from American Golf for £1610
Titleist 718 CB Irons
Price: £150 per club, £175 (graphite)
Key Technology:
Cavity back with average 74.8g placed in heel and toe in long and mid irons to create higher ball speeds across face for more consistent distance on off-centre hits
Tungsten caps co-forged into perimeter increase MOI for forgiveness
Optimised CG heights, low with progression up through set
Verdict: The 718 MB is classic muscle back designed for today’s game, delivering precision shot control with added forgiveness through a high-tech blade construction
Will Suit: Players desiring maximum shot control with a traditional forged look and feel
BUY NOW: Titleist 718 CB Irons from American Golf for £949
Titleist 718 MB Irons
Price: £150 per club, £175 (graphite)
Key Technology:
Muscle-back design for tour-proven flight with maximum shot and trajectory control
Strategically designed CG locations deliver superior shot-making and responsive feedback
Muscle-back weighting, optimally positioned behind the sweet spot, provides pure, forged feel
Verdict: Turf interaction plays a big role with blades, and the more rounded sole cuts through the turf with ease. Looks fantastic in the bag and produces tight front-to-back dispersion
Will Suit: The more accomplished ball strikers
BUY NOW: Titleist 718 MB Irons from American Golf for £949
Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.