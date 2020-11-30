Has there ever been a better time to buy premium golf balls? There's plenty of great deals right now...

Titleist Pro V1 Balls Have 26% Off + More Cyber Monday Premium Golf Ball Deals

One trend we’ve seen this Cyber Monday is that premium golf balls have some huge discounts at very tempting prices.

Balls like the Pro V1, Chrome Soft and TP5 would usually sell for around $45+ and £40+ but we’ve seen some superb savings on offer right now.

The Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls can both be picked up under $40 in the US and Titleist Pro V1 balls have 26% off in the UK, making them some of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen so far.

A premium ball will offer long distance, supreme short game control and great durability.

Below we pick out the best of the golf ball deals available to buy right now.

Premium Golf Balls For Under $40 Cyber Monday Deals: Titleist, Callaway and More

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

$47.95 $39.95 at Walmart

£49.99 £36.99 at Golf Gear Direct

The ball that needs no introduction. When you think of premium golf balls you think of the Pro V1. Bag a bargain this Cyber Monday for less than $40 from Walmart in the US and Titleist Pro V1 balls have 26% off at Golf Gear Direct in the UK, coming in below £37.

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

$47.95 $39.95 at Walmart

£49.99 £36.99 with Golf Gear Direct

The Pro V1x flies slightly higher than the standard Pro V1 and spins more with the irons. It’s also available at the same price this Cyber Monday.

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls

$47.99 $39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

£39.95 £34.99 at American Golf with free personalisation

Pick up Callaway’s popular Chrome Soft on offer this Cyber Monday, coming with a Graphene-infused core for fast ball speeds and low long game spin.

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls

$47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

£39.99 £37.15 at Amazon

You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls

$44.99 $39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

£49.99 £41.99 at American Golf

They might not be the cheapest ball (in the UK anyway) this Cyber Monday but the five-piece TP5 is certainly one of the best golf balls on the market at the moment. Coming with a very decent saving too.

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls

$44.99 $39.94 at Walmart

£49.99 £41.99 at American Golf

The TP5x, played by Masters champ and World No.1 Dustin Johnson, is also available for under $40 at Walmart.

Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls

$39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops – buy 2, get 3rd free

£44.99 £34.95 at Golf Gear Direct

The Z Star is another brilliant golf ball out on the market. Srixon is a huge player in the ball market and this, along with the Z-Star XV, is the company’s showpiece.

Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls

$39.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

£44.99 £34.95 at Golf Gear Direct

The Z-Star XV delivers ultimate maximum greenside spin for unrivalled stopping power.

Bridgestone Tour B X Golf Balls

$44.99 $39.99 at Amazon

£39.99 £34.99 at American Golf

The ball used by 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau as well as Lexi Thompson and Matt Kuchar. It utilises Bridgestone’s new Reactiv urethane cover, which gives increased distance and spin on the previous generation.

Honma Future XX Golf Balls

£53 £29.99 at American Golf

12 premium golf balls for less then £30? That sounds like a pretty good deal to us, especially given these Future XX’s have a 6-layer construction and advanced aerodynamics to deliver more performance.