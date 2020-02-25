Check out the latest Titleist Vokey wedges and find out which is best for you

Which Titleist Vokey Wedges Are Right For Me?

Finding the right wedges can greatly improve your confidence in your short game and help you shave shots off your score each round.

If your wedges line-up needs work, you may wish to consider Titleist Vokey wedges, the preferred choice for many of the world’s best golfers like Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson.

Master craftsman, Bob Vokey is the man to thank for these beautiful wedges – but which design from the Titleist Vokey wedge range will suit your game? Here’s a look at the current model, the new Spin Milled 8’s.

Titleist Vokey Wedge Range

Titleist Vokey SM8 Tour Chrome Wedge

Price: £139

Key Technology:

Forward shift of the CG to a position that actually hovers in front of the wedge face.

Progressive CG system aligned with the impact position

Lengthened the hosels and counterbalanced that weight with high-density tungsten low in the toe.

SM8’s patented Spin Milled grooves are meticulously engineered and cut to the edge to maximize spin and shot control.

Micro-grooves are individually cut in between grooves.

23 loft and bounce options that are available across the six different sole grinds.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedges Review

Verdict: Produced more consistent direction and distance than SM7 without sacrificing the solid feel, versatility and aggressive spin control we come to expect from Vokey wedges

Will Suit: A wide range of golfers. A fitting will help you ascertain the right loft, bounce, and grind.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Brushed Steel Wedge

Price: £139

Titleist Vokey SM8 Jet Black Wedge

Price: £139

All of the wedges above are available in different grinds. We have listed the different types of grind below and what type of player they will suit. Obviously it goes without saying that a proper custom fitting is important to make sure you get the right wedge and grind for your game.

F-Grind – All-purpose grind that is particularly suited for full shots and shots hit with a square face.

M-Grind – Designed for players that like to rotate the club face open and closed to manufacture shots around the green.

S-Grind – Full sole that has been narrowed by a trailing edge grind. Best for neutral to firm conditions.

D-Grind – High measured bounce and is ideal for players with a steeper angle of attack.

K-Grind – Highest bounce wedge in the lineup and designed for bunker play.

L-Grind – Lowest bounce option in the mix and ideal for firm conditions.

