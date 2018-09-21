Check out the latest Titleist Vokey wedges

Which Titleist Vokey Wedges Are Right For Me?

Finding the right wedges can greatly improve your confidence in your short game and help you shave shots off your score each round.

If your wedges line-up needs work, you may wish to consider Titleist Vokey wedges, the preferred choice for many of the world’s best golfers.

Master craftsman, Bob Vokey is the man to thank for these beautiful wedges – but which Titleist Vokey wedges will suit your game? Here’s a look at the current model – SM7.

Be sure to click the link through to our latest reviews to find out more.

Titleist Vokey Wedges Range

Titleist Vokey SM7 Tour Chrome Wedges

Price: £150

Key Technology:

CG refined introduced in SM6 range refined

Helps create better feel from irons to wedges

Spin tolerances even closer to those allowed under rules of golf

Faces have had a heat treatment that helps preserve spin, ensuring a longer-lasting performance

New grind options added

Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedges Review

Verdict: The Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge performs as well as it looks. As long as they are fully customised for your game, we think these will be a valuable addition to any golf bag. It is not a cheap investment, so if you are going to take the plunge, make sure you do it properly

Will Suit: A wide range of golfers. A fitting will help you ascertain the right loft, bounce, and grind

BUY NOW: Titleist Vokey SM7 Tour Chrome Wedge from American Golf for £129

BUY NOW: Titleist Vokey SM7 Jet Black Wedge from American Golf for £129

