Which Titleist Woods Are Right For Me?

In 2020 the Titleist woods range consists of four clubs, two of which are TS2’s and the other two are TS3 models. Each of which are designed for different types of golfer and players with different needs in their golf games.

Here’s an overview of the current line-up in the Titleist woods range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews to find out more about the technology and how this may help your game.

Titleist Woods Range

Titleist TS2 Fairway

Price: £269

Key Technology:

27 per cent thinner steel crown allows for increased MOI.

Taller ARC 3.0 behind face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low.

Features SureFit hosel to adjust loft and lie angle independently.

Will Suit: A wide range of players that want distance and versatility without sacrificing forgiveness.

Titleist TS3 Fairway

Price: £269

Key Technology:

27 per cent thinner steel crown allows for increased MOI.

Taller ARC 3.0 behind face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low.

TS3 smaller shape than TS2.

Features adjustable SureFit CG and SureFit hosel, which adjusts loft and lie angle independently.

Titleist TS3 Fairway Review

Verdict: Titleist has made a big step up here with the TS3, especially around ball speed. We found it be one of the fastest on the market and consequently it gave us some of our longest carries, exceeding what we experienced with 917. The TS3 does fly lower than TS2 but compared to 917, it launches higher meaning that like us, you might find yourself opting for a lower loft.

Will Suit: Low-handicap golfers seeking a more workable, penetrating flight from a smaller head shape.

Titleist TS2 Hybrid

Price: £229

Key Technology:

Comprises a thinner titanium crown, a 16 per cent thinner face and a 10 per cent higher MOI

Titleist’s SureFit hosel with 16 independent one degree loft and lie settings

Titleist TS2 Hybrid Review

Verdict: Exceptional forgiveness contributing to consistently fast ball speeds on a strong, towering ball flight.

Will Suit: The slightly larger head will give a confidence boost at address for those who struggle in this department. Designed for players who prefer the look of a fairway wood and have more of a shallow, sweeping delivery into the ball.

Titleist TS3 Hybrid

Price: £229

Key Technology:

New shape with more offset and squarer toe

Comprises a thinner titanium crown, a 16 per cent thinner face and a 10 per cent higher MOI

Shot-shape customisation through the adjustable Magnetic SureFit CG, a weight cartridge that slots in at the back of the clubhead

Titleist’s SureFit hosel with 16 independent one degree loft and lie settings

Titleist TS3 Hybrid Review

Verdict: Many golfers will prefer this more iron-like shape.

Will Suit: The TS3 is built for those who hit down on their hybrid like an iron with more offset and a squarer toe.

Which Titleist woods will suit your game? We’ll bring you more on the latest range to help you make that decision.