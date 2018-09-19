Check out the latest woods that Titleist has on offer

Which Titleist Woods Are Right For Me?

With Titleist, it’s a choice between the TS2 and TS3 fairway woods, and 818H1 and 818H2 hybrids, plus there’s the Titleist 718-MB iron to consider.

Here’s an overview of the current line-up of Titleist woods. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews to find out more about the technology and how this may help your game.

Titleist Woods Range

Titleist TS2 Fairway

Price: £299

Key Technology:

27 per cent thinner steel crown allows for increased MOI

Taller ARC 3.0 behind face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low

Features SureFit hosel to adjust loft and lie angle independently

BUY NOW: Titleist TS2 Fairway from American Golf for £269

Titleist TS3 Fairway

Price: £299

Key Technology:

27 per cent thinner steel crown allows for increased MOI

Taller ARC 3.0 behind face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low

TS3 smaller shape than TS2

Features adjustable SureFit CG and SureFit hosel, which adjusts loft and lie angle independently

BUY NOW: Titleist TS3 Fairway from American Golf for £269

Titleist 818H1 Hybrid

Price: £255

Key Technology:

SureFit Hosel provides 16 different loft and lie settings, plus shot-shaping accuracy of SureFit CG

10 per cent increase in MOI from predecessor offering greater forgiveness and stability

Active Recoil Channel 2.0 generates faster ball speeds through improved channel and flexing polymer insert

Titleist 818H1 Hybrid Review

Verdict: Whether you are regular hybrid user or someone who has tended to drift towards long irons, there is something for you within the new range of Titleist 818 hybrids. The two shapes are quite different but both are easy to hit, offer plenty of forgiveness and launch on a good trajectory. The moveable centre off gravity technology is also very useful if you have a bad shot you want to guard against. The good news is that the technology and design skill here has been aimed squarely at help golfers with one of the toughest areas of the game – approaching greens from distance

Will Suit: The slightly larger head will give a confidence boost at address for those who struggle in this department

BUY NOW: Titleist 818H1 Hybrid from American Golf for £229

Titleist 818H2 Hybrid

Price: £255

Key Technology:

SureFit Hosel provides 16 different loft and lie settings, plus shot-shaping accuracy of SureFit CG

10 per cent increase in MOI from predecessor offering greater forgiveness and stability

Active Recoil Channel 2.0 generates faster ball speeds through improved channel and flexing polymer insert

Smaller head than 818H1

Titleist 818H2 Hybrid Review

Verdict: Whether you are regular hybrid user or someone who has tended to drift towards long irons, there is something for you within the new range of Titleist 818 hybrids. The two shapes are quite different but both are easy to hit, offer plenty of forgiveness and launch on a good trajectory. The moveable centre off gravity technology is also very useful if you have a bad shot you want to guard against. The good news is that the technology and design skill here has been aimed squarely at help golfers with one of the toughest areas of the game – approaching greens from distance

Will Suit: Those who have traditionally leant towards long irons

BUY NOW: Titleist 818H2 Hybrid from American Golf for £229

Titleist 718 T-MB Irons

Price: £230 per club, £255 (graphite)

Key Technology:

Hollow-back construction with thin, unsupported L-Face insert allows face to flex more at impact, increasing launch and speed for more distance

Average 93.9g tungsten highlighted by the brown sections on the sole, optimises launch and spin to produce higher shots that go far and land soft

High-MOI design increases off-centre ball speed and accuracy for forgiveness while delivering stability and feel

Titleist 718 T-MB Irons Review

Verdict: Initially developed as a high launching, player’s long iron, the hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory

Will Suit: Confident ball strikers

BUY NOW: Titleist 718 T-MB Irons from American Golf for £1610

Which Titleist woods will suit your game? We’ll bring you more on the latest range to help you make that decision.