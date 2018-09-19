Check out the latest woods that Titleist has on offer
Which Titleist Woods Are Right For Me?
With Titleist, it’s a choice between the TS2 and TS3 fairway woods, and 818H1 and 818H2 hybrids, plus there’s the Titleist 718-MB iron to consider.
Here’s an overview of the current line-up of Titleist woods. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews to find out more about the technology and how this may help your game.
Titleist Woods Range
Titleist TS2 Fairway
Price: £299
Key Technology:
27 per cent thinner steel crown allows for increased MOI
Taller ARC 3.0 behind face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low
Features SureFit hosel to adjust loft and lie angle independently
BUY NOW: Titleist TS2 Fairway from American Golf for £269
Titleist TS3 Fairway
Price: £299
Key Technology:
27 per cent thinner steel crown allows for increased MOI
Taller ARC 3.0 behind face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low
TS3 smaller shape than TS2
Features adjustable SureFit CG and SureFit hosel, which adjusts loft and lie angle independently
BUY NOW: Titleist TS3 Fairway from American Golf for £269
Titleist 818H1 Hybrid
Price: £255
Key Technology:
SureFit Hosel provides 16 different loft and lie settings, plus shot-shaping accuracy of SureFit CG
10 per cent increase in MOI from predecessor offering greater forgiveness and stability
Active Recoil Channel 2.0 generates faster ball speeds through improved channel and flexing polymer insert
Verdict: Whether you are regular hybrid user or someone who has tended to drift towards long irons, there is something for you within the new range of Titleist 818 hybrids. The two shapes are quite different but both are easy to hit, offer plenty of forgiveness and launch on a good trajectory. The moveable centre off gravity technology is also very useful if you have a bad shot you want to guard against. The good news is that the technology and design skill here has been aimed squarely at help golfers with one of the toughest areas of the game – approaching greens from distance
Will Suit: The slightly larger head will give a confidence boost at address for those who struggle in this department
BUY NOW: Titleist 818H1 Hybrid from American Golf for £229
Titleist 818H2 Hybrid
Price: £255
Key Technology:
SureFit Hosel provides 16 different loft and lie settings, plus shot-shaping accuracy of SureFit CG
10 per cent increase in MOI from predecessor offering greater forgiveness and stability
Active Recoil Channel 2.0 generates faster ball speeds through improved channel and flexing polymer insert
Smaller head than 818H1
Verdict: Whether you are regular hybrid user or someone who has tended to drift towards long irons, there is something for you within the new range of Titleist 818 hybrids. The two shapes are quite different but both are easy to hit, offer plenty of forgiveness and launch on a good trajectory. The moveable centre off gravity technology is also very useful if you have a bad shot you want to guard against. The good news is that the technology and design skill here has been aimed squarely at help golfers with one of the toughest areas of the game – approaching greens from distance
Will Suit: Those who have traditionally leant towards long irons
BUY NOW: Titleist 818H2 Hybrid from American Golf for £229
Titleist 718 T-MB Irons
Price: £230 per club, £255 (graphite)
Key Technology:
Hollow-back construction with thin, unsupported L-Face insert allows face to flex more at impact, increasing launch and speed for more distance
Average 93.9g tungsten highlighted by the brown sections on the sole, optimises launch and spin to produce higher shots that go far and land soft
High-MOI design increases off-centre ball speed and accuracy for forgiveness while delivering stability and feel
Titleist 718 T-MB Irons Review
Verdict: Initially developed as a high launching, player’s long iron, the hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory
Will Suit: Confident ball strikers
BUY NOW: Titleist 718 T-MB Irons from American Golf for £1610
Which Titleist woods will suit your game? We’ll bring you more on the latest range to help you make that decision.