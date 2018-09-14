Check out the latest golf balls from Vice Golf

Which Vice Golf Ball Is Right For Me?

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.

German ball manufacturer Vice believes that high-performing balls don’t need to have such a sizeable price tag. For example, if you purchase 60 Vice Golf Pro balls through its website you’ll get them for just £1.79 per ball (£21.49 per dozen).

Read on to help you make a decision on which Vice Golf ball will suit your game, as there are a number to choose from.

Vice Golf Ball Range

Vice Golf Pro Soft Ball

Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)

Key Technology:

3-Piece cast urethane cover

Low compression for extra-soft and responsive feel

Durable 336 dimple design

Matte outer coating

Offers feel and feedback, high spin and control around the greens

Will Suit: Those with medium clubhead speed looking for extra-soft feel

Vice Golf Pro Ball

Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)

Key Technology:

3-Piece cast urethane cover

318 large dimple design for stable trajectory

High Energy Speed Core (HESC) for increased ball speed

Will Suit: Better players and those with medium to high clubhead speed

Vice Golf Pro Plus Ball

Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)

Key Technology:

4-Piece cast urethane cover

Durable 336 dimple design

Dual casing for extra distance and lower ball flight

Will Suit: Better players and those with medium to high clubhead speed

Vice Golf Tour Ball

Price: £1.09* per ball (total £65.40* for 60)

Key Technology:

3-Piece

DuPont Surlyn cover is durable and soft

392 aerodynamic dimple design for more stability

Will Suit: Players of all abilities

Vice Golf Drive Ball

Price: £0.79* per ball (total £47.40* for 60)

Key Technology:

2-Piece

DuPont Surlyn cover is durable, described by Vice Golf as “indestructible”

368 symmetrical dimple design

Will Suit: Players with low to medium clubhead speed

Which Vice Golf ball is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps.