Which Vice Golf Ball Is Right For Me?
The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.
German ball manufacturer Vice believes that high-performing balls don’t need to have such a sizeable price tag.
Read on to help you make a decision on which Vice Golf ball will suit your game, as there are a number to choose from.
Vice Golf Ball Range
Vice Golf Pro Soft Ball
Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
- 3-Piece cast urethane cover
- Low compression for extra-soft and responsive feel
- Durable 336 dimple design
- Matte outer coating
- Offers feel and feedback, high spin and control around the greens
Will Suit: Those with medium clubhead speed looking for extra-soft feel.
Vice Golf Pro Ball
Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
- 3-Piece cast urethane cover
- 318 large dimple design for stable trajectory
- High Energy Speed Core (HESC) for increased ball speed
Will Suit: Better players and those with medium to high clubhead speed
Vice Golf Pro Plus Ball
Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
- 4-Piece cast urethane cover
- Durable 336 dimple design
- Dual casing for extra distance and lower ball flight
Will Suit: Better players and those with medium to high clubhead speed
Vice Golf Tour Ball
Price: £1.09* per ball (total £65.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
- 3-Piece
- DuPont Surlyn cover is durable and soft
- 392 aerodynamic dimple design for more stability
Will Suit: Players of all abilities
Vice Golf Drive Ball
Price: £0.79* per ball (total £47.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
- 2-Piece
- DuPont Surlyn cover is durable, and cut resistant.
- 392 symmetrical dimple design
Will Suit: Players with low to medium clubhead speed
Which model from the Vice Golf ball range is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps.