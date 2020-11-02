Check out the best golf deals Walmart has to offer...

Walmart Black Friday Golf Deals

Are you looking to grab some golf bargains ahead of Black Friday? You’re in the right place.

With the shopping event of the year approaching, we’ll be updating this page with our favourite Black Friday Golf deals from Walmart leading up to the day.

Related: Black Friday Golf Deals – don’t miss out

Check out some of our favourite deals below that we’ve spotted so far and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

Best Walmart Black Friday Golf Deals

Srixon Z 765 Driver 9.5 degrees, stiff $449.99 $174.86 at Walmart

Get yourself a new driver! This Srixon Z 765 is under $175, featuring 9.5 degrees of loft and a stiff Miyazaki shaft. Srixon is known for great irons and balls, although its metalwoods in recent years have been very impressive – this is one of them.

Cobra King F8 Golf Hybrid & Iron Combo Set $999 $642.86 at Walmart

Perfect for a higher handicapper, beginner or improving golfer, this King F8 set from Cobra features a 5 hybrid and irons from 6-GW with regular flex graphite shafts. The hybrid features Baffler Rail technology and the irons are forgiving and long-hitting.

Wilson Staff Golf C300 Forged Iron Set KBS Tour 105 Steel $674.99 $429.99 at Walmart

Designed for mid-to-low handicappers, the C300 Forged irons are one of Wilson Staff’s many brilliant irons over the past few years. These come in 5-PW and are fitted with stiff KBS shafts.

Callaway Golf Mack Daddy Forged Chrome Wedge 58 degrees $149.99 $89.99 at Walmart

Looking for a new lob wedge? This 58 degree Mack Daddy Forged wedge will help you spin your shots into the green. It was crafted by wedge guru Roger Cleveland in collaboration with the best players in the world to help golfers of every skill level hit crisp, controlled shots that lead to lower scores.

Cleveland Golf RTX-4 Tour Raw Golf Wedge $139.99 $99.99 at Walmart

Cleveland is another company that makes great wedges and this RTX-4 in the Tour Raw finish is available for under $100. You can pick it up in 52, 56 or 60 degrees of loft, down from its usual $140 price.

Odyssey White Hot XG Marxman Blade Putter 34″ RH $200 $69.99 at Walmart

The Odyssey White Hot range is legendary among golfers, with its soft feel and great looks. The Marxman Blade putter offers up superb alignment and this can be picked up for a bargain price below $70. The putter is 34 inches long.

TaylorMade ARC Red Golf Putter (Right Hand, 35 Inches) $299.99 $129.99 at Walmart

For less than $130, this TaylorMade ARC Red putter in 35 inches of length can be yours. It’s a forgiving mallet design with very impressive alignment to help you start the ball on your correct line.

Cleveland Golf TFI Cero Satin Putter $159.99 $109.99 at Walmart

Another forgiving mallet putter with easy alignment is the Cleveland Golf TFI Cero. It comes in a satin silver finish and is available in either 33, 34 or 35 inch shaft length depending on your height and preference.

Sun Mountain Golf 4.5 LS Supercharged Stand Bag $279.99 $179.99 at Walmart

Sun Mountain is one of the best out there in the golf bag market. You can get this 4.5 LS Supercharged bag for under $180. It features a Philips Power Bank lithium battery capable of powering your portable music speaker or recharging your electronic devices!

Costway Foldable 3 Wheel Steel Golf Pull Push Cart Trolley Club w/ Umbrella Holder $319.99 $159.99 at Walmart

If you’re someone who likes to walk a course, this 3 wheeled push cart will be a joy to use. It features an umbrella holder to help during the rain as well as a scorecard holder and beverage holder on the handle. It has One-Step quick folding operation and patented foot brake.

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls, 12 Pack $44.99 $34.99 at Walmart

The ball played by World No.1 Dustin Johnson can be picked up for less than $35 on Walmart. It features tour-level performance offering up a high flight, soft feel and ultimate spin control.

Srixon Q-Star Golf Balls, Yellow, 12 Pack $29.99 $19.99 at Walmart

Save yourself $10 on the Srixon Q-Star golf balls in yellow. They feature a combination of distance, accuracy, greenside spin, and durability during every round to appeal to a wide range of golfers.

TaylorMade D+ Golf Balls, 12 Pack $18.92 $11.97 at Walmart

Designed to offer ultimate distance and are less than a dollar per ball! They’re a two-piece construction featuring a soft feel and explosive distance. Available for under $12 in both white and yellow.

Callaway Edge Full set $1899.99 $899.99 at Walmart

Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.

Wilson Microfiber Golf Towel $12.99 $6.97 at Walmart

It’s made of 100% microfiber and features a waffle-like weave pattern that effectively removes dirt and moisture keeping your clubs clean and dry. It also comes with an attached hook for convenient hanging on your bag.

Cutter & Buck Men’s Short Sleeve Polo Shirt – Medium and Large $75 $34.50 at Walmart

Available in the Atlas/Navy Blue color shown, this Cutter & Buck performance polo shirt is better-than-half-price at Walmart, available in sizes medium and large. It is ultra-lightweight and features moisture wicking technology to keep you cool on the course.

10′ x 6.5′ x 6′ Golf Net $101.86 $40.26 at Walmart

Hone your swing from the comfort of your own home with this golf net. It can be easily used in the garden or garage and is large enough to hit full shots into. It comes with a carry case.

Nitro Golf Crossfire Golf Set Junior 8 Pc $84.99 $59.99 at Walmart

A superb deal to help get your junior golfer in your life into the game for less than $60. This Nitro set comes with a driver, a hybrid, two irons, a putter, carry bag and headcovers. It is recommended for 9-12 year olds.

PGM Golf Portable Golf Travel Bag With Wheels $89.98 $35.99 at Walmart

If you’re looking for a cheap golf travel bag that will keep your gear safe, this PGM Golf bag will do the job at under $36 – well down from its original $89.98 price point. It comes with a carry strap, a handle, skate wheels and is made from padded, water resistant nylon.

Gagalileo Golf Hitting Mat Turf Grass $79.99 $35.99 at Walmart

Get yourself a home putting setup with this mat, featuring two holes and a length of 8.5 feet. It will roll the ball back to you most of the time so should save you walking back and forwards as well.