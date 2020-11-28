Check out the best golf deals Walmart has to offer this Cyber Monday...
Walmart Cyber Monday Golf Deals
Are you looking to grab some golf bargains this Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday? You’re in the right place.
With the shopping event of the year now here, we’ve spotted lots of very good golf deals from Walmart, including clubs, premium balls, GPS devices and more.
Check out some of our favourite deals below…
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
$47.95 39.95 at Walmart
The no.1 ball in golf can be picked up for less than $40 this Cyber Monday weekend! They’re available in the standard 1,2,3,4 numbers as well as the high 5,6,7 and 8s for the same price too.
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls $47.95 $39.95 at Walmart
Pro V1x player? You’re in luck as Walmart also has the X model reduced below $40 this Cyber Monday. Available in low and high numbers and white or yellow.
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls
$44.99 $39.94 at Walmart
The TP5x, played by Masters champ and World No.1 Dustin Johnson, is also available for under $40 at Walmart.
Callaway 2020 Chrome Soft Golf Balls $39.97 at Walmart
Callaway Chrome Soft players are also catered for in the Walmart sale – with the 2020 version of the tour ball also priced below $40.
Callaway Hybrid Laser-GPS Rangefinder
$319.99 $219.99 at Walmart
Want laser and GPS yardages? This Callaway Hybrid laser/GPS has $100 off! Bargain.
ZENSTYLE 10x7ft Golf Net
$109.98 $65.99 at Walmart
Whether your golf is impacted by Covid-19 restrictions or weather this winter, this net will allow you to work on your swing at home.
Cobra King F8 Golf Hybrid & Iron Combo Set
$999 $642.86 at Walmart
Perfect for a higher handicapper, beginner or improving golfer, this King F8 set from Cobra features a 5 hybrid and irons from 6-GW with regular flex graphite shafts. The hybrid features Baffler Rail technology and the irons are forgiving and long-hitting.
Wilson Staff Golf C300 Forged Iron Set KBS Tour 105 Steel
$674.99 $429.99 at Walmart
Designed for mid-to-low handicappers, the C300 Forged irons are one of Wilson Staff’s many brilliant irons over the past few years. These come in 5-PW and are fitted with stiff KBS shafts.
Cleveland Golf RTX-4 Tour Raw Golf Wedge
$139.99 $99.99 at Walmart
Cleveland makes great wedges and this RTX-4 in the Tour Raw finish is available for under $100. You can pick it up in 52, 56 or 60 degrees of loft, down from its usual $140 price.
Odyssey White Hot XG Marxman Blade Putter 34″ RH
$200 $69.99 at Walmart
The Odyssey White Hot range is legendary among golfers, with its soft feel and great looks. The Marxman Blade putter offers up superb alignment and this can be picked up for a bargain price below $70. The putter is 34 inches long.
TaylorMade ARC Red Golf Putter (Right Hand, 35 Inches)
$299.99 $129.99 at Walmart
For less than $130, this TaylorMade ARC Red putter in 35 inches of length can be yours. It’s a forgiving mallet design with very impressive alignment to help you start the ball on your correct line.
Cleveland Golf TFI Cero Satin Putter
$159.99 $109.99 at Walmart
Another forgiving mallet putter with easy alignment is the Cleveland Golf TFI Cero. It comes in a satin silver finish and is available in either 33, 34 or 35 inch shaft length depending on your preference.
Wilson Ultra Men’s 13 Piece Full Set
$249.99 $178 at Walmart
The perfect beginner’s golf set for less than $180! It comes with a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-PW, putter, bag, and 3 head covers.
IZZO Swami 5000 Golf GPS
$149.99 $99.99 at Walmart
Save $50 on this GPS unit from Izzo, coming with a vibrant 2-inch color screen, a 12-hour plus battery life and a scorekeeper that allows you to store and view your round history.
IZZO Swami 6000 Handheld Golf GPS $169.99 119.95 at Walmart
For $20 more you can get the upgraded Swami 6000 GPS, which has a more vibrant screen and a 20+ hour battery life.
Sun Mountain Golf 4.5 LS Supercharged Stand Bag
$279.99 $179.99 at Walmart
Sun Mountain is one of the best out there in the golf bag market. You can get this 4.5 LS Supercharged bag for under $180. It features a Philips Power Bank lithium battery capable of powering your portable music speaker or recharging your electronic devices!
Costway Foldable 3 Wheel Steel Golf Pull Push Cart Trolley Club w/ Umbrella Holder
$319.99 $167.99 at Walmart
If you’re someone who likes to walk a course, this 3 wheeled push cart will be a joy to use. It features an umbrella holder to help during the rain as well as a scorecard holder and beverage holder on the handle. It has One-Step quick folding operation and patented foot brake.
Costway Folding 4 Wheel Golf Pull Push Cart Trolley Club
$269.99 $179.99 at Walmart
Want four wheels for added stability? For just $12 you get that as well as an umbrella, scorecard and drinks holder.
Srixon Q-Star Golf Balls, Yellow, 12 Pack
$29.99 $18.99 at Walmart
Save yourself $11 on the Srixon Q-Star golf balls in yellow. They feature a combination of distance, accuracy, greenside spin, and durability during every round to appeal to a wide range of golfers.
TaylorMade D+ Golf Balls, 12 Pack
$18.92 $11.97 at Walmart
Designed to offer ultimate distance and are less than a dollar per ball! They’re a two-piece construction featuring a soft feel and explosive distance. Available for under $12 in both white and yellow. Stock is running very low so act fast.
Callaway Edge Full set
$1899.99 $899.99 at Walmart
Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.
10′ x 6.5′ x 6′ Golf Net
$59.98 $41.19 at Walmart
Hone your swing from the comfort of your own home with this golf net. It can be easily used in the garden or garage and is large enough to hit full shots into. It comes with a carry case.
Gagalileo Golf Hitting Mat Turf Grass
$79.99 $35.99 at Walmart
Get yourself a home putting setup with this mat, featuring two holes and a length of 8.5 feet. It will roll the ball back to you most of the time so should save you walking back and forwards as well.