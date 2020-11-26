Now's the perfect time to grab yourself a fantastic deal on a big stick

Why Black Friday Is A Great Time To Upgrade Your Driver

Black Friday has its cynics. ‘It’s just a big marketing opportunity’, some say. ‘The promotions and prices are fake’.

Well, all we can say is that we know a good golf deal when we see one – and there are some fantastic savings to be had on drivers right now.

In fact, now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your driver.

Why wait for Christmas? You still have time to get that big stick ordered ahead of the big day.

Many golfers find the cost of new drivers jaw-droppingly expensive, so here’s your chance to grab a deal – a really, really good one.

Here are some great reasons as why you should look to invest in a new driver upgrade this Black Friday

Black Friday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

Black Friday Golf Deals US: Quick Links

1 Savings On The Latest Models

Whilst there are lots of deals to be had on models that have been on the market for a year or two, that doesn’t mean you can’t find savings on the very latest models.

Take the Callaway Mavrik, for example, one of the most popular drivers on Tour. It has been reduced on many sites over Black Friday – the price, for some, may still be a little on the high side, but that’s the cost of Artificial Intelligence.

This is what’s been used to create a complex face design that maximises distance and forgiveness.

Check out all the Best Black Friday Golf Club Deals there are loads of good driver deals in there or check out our Best Golf Drivers of 2020 post.

Callaway Mavrik Driver

2 Older Models Can Still Represent An Upgrade

If you’ve not upgraded your driver for a good number of years, you could be losing out on some game-changing technology.

However, if you’re on a strict budget, an upgrade needn’t mean forking out big money on the very latest models, some of which now exceed £500.

In fact, an older model, one that has been on the market for a year or two, is likely to be a significant upgrade if the last driver you bought was for your 40th birthday back in 2010.

TaylorMade has been at the forefront of developing driver technology for decades, and whilst its latest offering, SIM, is mightily impressive, so too was the M6.

Given the various loft and shaft combinations, TaylorMade’s M6 driver has the potential to suit a variety of player types.

When we tested the driver a couple of years ago, we were hugely impressed with the overall package.

Ball speeds were fast and rewarded with long carries that often exceeded what M4 offered, especially when slightly off-centre.

TaylorMade M6 Driver

3 Treat Yourself To More Distance

If there’s one department that you will almost certainly be lacking in if you haven’t upgraded your driver for a long time, it’s the distance side of the game.

Callaway’s Epic Flash was the big stick that was named the longest driver in American Golf Battle Of The Brands.

Even when you don’t find the centre of the clubface, you’re not going to be disappointed distance-wise.

It’s a fantastic driver, one that offers a perfect combination of distance and forgiveness for the average player.

Callaway Epic Flash Driver

4 Drivers For Players With Slower Swing Speeds

For those players with slower swing speeds, who are also looking to upgrade the driver, there are also some eye-catching deals out there.

When Titleist launched the TS1 driver last summer, the manufacturer had every level of player covered – which was very much welcomed.

This is a driver which seeks to provide maximum assistance to slower swing speed golfers, who need a little more forgiveness and rely on high launch and increased spin to keep the ball up in the air for longer.

If that sounds like the kind of thing you’re after, then check out the best prices for it below.

When we tested it a couple of years ago, we were impressed with the ball speeds, as well as the forgiveness.

Titleist TS1 Driver

AND…

This was also the case when we got hold of the XXIO X driver.

It’s been a while since we tested the XXIO X driver, but this lightweight offering, one that will suit those with slower swing speeds, certainly produced the results.

For many golfers, this premium Japanese brand will always be that little bit too expensive – which is why you should jump on this offer whilst you can.

XXIO X Driver

Great Black Friday Golf Deals

Golf Monthly is covering Black Friday very closely – why not check out the best deals we have spotted so far at the links below.

For all the latest gear news follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.