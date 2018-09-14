Check out the latest irons that Wilson Staff has on offer
Which Wilson Staff Irons Are Right For Me?
Wilson Staff has a range of irons on the market for 2018 covering golfers of all abilities, from game-improvers to accomplished ball strikers and professionals.
Here’s an overview of the current Wilson Staff irons line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Wilson Staff irons are right for your game.
Wilson Staff Irons Range
Wilson Staff C300 Irons
Price: £599
Key Technology:
Power Holes around head minimise contact between body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding sweet spot for greater ball speeds across hitting surface
Power Holes on sole of club head, toe and topline increases face deflection for extra distance
Wilson Staff C300 Irons Review
Verdict: The look at address will divide opinion, but the performance benefits they appear to provide should outweigh any concerns over the aesthetics
Will Suit: Golfers seeking extra distance at a more affordable price
BUY NOW: Wilson Staff C300 Irons from American Golf for £579
Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons
Price: £699
Key Technology:
Power Holes and FLX Face technology in an 8620 carbon steel construction
Power Holes on sole and toe increase face deflection for more ball speed and distance
Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons Review
Verdict: It might not be the longest among its competitive set, but it delivers a strong, stable ball flight with consistent distance and ample stopping power into greens. Visible technology adds shelf appeal and it boasts modern innovation with a traditional look. There’s value to be had given the all-round performance and the modest price tag
Will Suit: Mid and low handicappers that seek distance in a more compact and traditional profile
BUY NOW: Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons from American Golf for £679
Wilson Staff D350 Irons
Price: £399
Key Technology:
Speed Sole Technology makes it easier to get the ball into the air quickly, and delivers more ball speed for longer and more towering shots
Thick top lines and wide soles expand hitting zone for greater confidence
Verdict: With high launch characteristics, players new to the game, or those struggling with get the ball up and away on a consistent basis, should give these a go
Will Suit: Game improvers and beginners
BUY NOW: Wilson Staff D350 Irons from American Golf for £349
Wilson Staff D350 Ladies Irons
Price: £429
Key Technology:
Speed Sole Technology makes it easier to get the ball into the air quickly
Thick top lines and wide soles expand hitting zone for greater confidence
Will Suit: Golfers seeking extra distance with minimal effort
BUY NOW: Wilson Staff D350 Ladies Irons from American Golf for £429
Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons
Price: £699
Key Technology:
8620 carbon steel forged for more feel
Tungsten weighting in key zones for forgiveness
20-gram tungsten sole weight lowers CG increases launch angle without increasing spin
Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons Review
Verdict: A tangible improvement from Wilson in the better player iron category, blending feel and forgiveness with excellent distance control and appealing looks. There really is little to dislike
Will Suit: Better players
BUY NOW: Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons from American Golf for £699
