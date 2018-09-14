Check out the latest irons that Wilson Staff has on offer

Which Wilson Staff Irons Are Right For Me?

Wilson Staff has a range of irons on the market for 2018 covering golfers of all abilities, from game-improvers to accomplished ball strikers and professionals.

Here’s an overview of the current Wilson Staff irons line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Wilson Staff irons are right for your game.

Wilson Staff Irons Range

Wilson Staff C300 Irons

Price: £599

Key Technology:

Power Holes around head minimise contact between body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding sweet spot for greater ball speeds across hitting surface

Power Holes on sole of club head, toe and topline increases face deflection for extra distance

Wilson Staff C300 Irons Review

Verdict: The look at address will divide opinion, but the performance benefits they appear to provide should outweigh any concerns over the aesthetics

Will Suit: Golfers seeking extra distance at a more affordable price

BUY NOW: Wilson Staff C300 Irons from American Golf for £579

Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons

Price: £699

Key Technology:

Power Holes and FLX Face technology in an 8620 carbon steel construction

Power Holes on sole and toe increase face deflection for more ball speed and distance

Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons Review

Verdict: It might not be the longest among its competitive set, but it delivers a strong, stable ball flight with consistent distance and ample stopping power into greens. Visible technology adds shelf appeal and it boasts modern innovation with a traditional look. There’s value to be had given the all-round performance and the modest price tag

Will Suit: Mid and low handicappers that seek distance in a more compact and traditional profile

BUY NOW: Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons from American Golf for £679

Wilson Staff D350 Irons

Price: £399

Key Technology:

Speed Sole Technology makes it easier to get the ball into the air quickly, and delivers more ball speed for longer and more towering shots

Thick top lines and wide soles expand hitting zone for greater confidence

Verdict: With high launch characteristics, players new to the game, or those struggling with get the ball up and away on a consistent basis, should give these a go

Will Suit: Game improvers and beginners

BUY NOW: Wilson Staff D350 Irons from American Golf for £349

Wilson Staff D350 Ladies Irons

Price: £429

Key Technology:

Speed Sole Technology makes it easier to get the ball into the air quickly

Thick top lines and wide soles expand hitting zone for greater confidence

Will Suit: Golfers seeking extra distance with minimal effort

BUY NOW: Wilson Staff D350 Ladies Irons from American Golf for £429

Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons

Price: £699

Key Technology:

8620 carbon steel forged for more feel

Tungsten weighting in key zones for forgiveness

20-gram tungsten sole weight lowers CG increases launch angle without increasing spin

Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons Review

Verdict: A tangible improvement from Wilson in the better player iron category, blending feel and forgiveness with excellent distance control and appealing looks. There really is little to dislike

Will Suit: Better players

BUY NOW: Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons from American Golf for £699

