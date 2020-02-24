Check out the latest irons that Wilson Staff has on offer
Which Wilson Staff Irons Are Right For Me?
Wilson Staff has a range of irons on the market for 2020 covering golfers of all abilities, from game-improvers to accomplished ball strikers and professionals.
Here’s an overview of the current Wilson Staff irons range. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Wilson Staff irons are right for your game.
With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Wilson Staff Irons Range
Wilson Staff Model Blade Irons
Price: £899
Key Technology:
- Soft-Forged 8620 Carbon Steel
- Muscleback Design
- Milled Face & Score Lines
Verdict: A stunning set of irons that are at the top of the tree in the blade market.
Will Suit: Only the finest ball-strikers should consider putting these in the bag.
- BUY NOW (UK): Wilson Staff Model Blade irons from American Golf for £899
- BUY NOW (US): Wilson Staff Model Blade irons from Worldwide Golf Shops for $1,299.99
Wilson Staff D7 Irons
Price: Varied
Key Technology:
- Power Hole technology (4-7 irons feature three rows, 8-9 irons have 2 rows, and PW has one row)
- These Power Holes are filled with a urethane-type material to dampen vibration
- Combined with Wilson Golf’s thinnest ever face
- The hosel on the D7 irons has also been modified for easier club adjustability
Verdict: An impressive all-round offering
Will Suit: It is so user-friendly that many golfers will see a benefit form the D7 irons.
- BUY NOW (UK): Wilson Staff D7 Irons from American Golf from £385
- BUY NOW (US): Wilson Staff D7 Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $599.99
Wilson Staff D7 Forged Irons
Price: £599
Key Technology:
- Forged from soft 8620 Carbon steel and featuring a new club head design.
- Urethane filled Power Chamber inside the head has been introduced alongside the Power Hole Technology
- Wider and thicker sole to allow for more aggressive Power Holes
Verdict: An impressive all-rounder, achieving consistent carries with a soft, solid feel at impact.
Will Suit: If you’re a golfer who wants to play a compact, soft-feeling iron without losing out on distance, the D7 Forged is an iron you should certainly consider in 2020.
- BUY NOW (UK): Wilson Staff D7 Forged irons from American Golf from £599
- BUY NOW (US): Wilson Staff D7 Forged irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99
Wilson Launchpad Irons
Price: £449
Key Technology:
- Incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf.
- A late-breaking bounce angle keeps the leading edge up.
- Lightweight design also makes it easier for golfers to generate club speed
Verdict: The wide sole definitely provides extra assistance on ground-first contacts. Impressive accuracy and carry distance.
Will Suit: If you’re a beginner or high handicapper these irons are certainly an option worth trying.
- BUY NOW (UK): Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons from American Golf from £449
- BUY NOW (US): Wilson Staff Launch Pad from Worldwide Golf Shops from $699.99
Wilson Staff C300 Irons
Price: £599
Key Technology:
- Power Holes around head minimise contact between body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding sweet spot for greater ball speeds across hitting surface
- Power Holes on sole of club head, toe and topline increases face deflection for extra distance
Wilson Staff C300 Irons Review
Verdict: The look at address will divide opinion, but the performance benefits they appear to provide should outweigh any concerns over the aesthetics.
Will Suit: Golfers seeking extra distance at a more affordable price
Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons
Price: £629
Key Technology:
- Power Holes and FLX Face technology in an 8620 carbon steel construction
- Power Holes on sole and toe increase face deflection for more ball speed and distance
Wilson Staff C300 Forged Irons Review
Verdict: It might not be the longest among its competitive set, but it delivers a strong, stable ball flight with consistent distance and ample stopping power into greens. Visible technology adds shelf appeal and it boasts modern innovation with a traditional look. There’s value to be had given the all-round performance and the modest price tag
Will Suit: Mid and low handicappers that seek distance in a more compact and traditional profile
Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons
Price: £699
Key Technology:
- 8620 carbon steel forged for more feel
- Tungsten weighting in key zones for forgiveness
- 20-gram tungsten sole weight lowers CG increases launch angle without increasing spin
Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons Review
Verdict: A tangible improvement from Wilson in the better player iron category, blending feel and forgiveness with excellent distance control and appealing looks. There really is little to dislike
Will Suit: Better players
- BUY NOW (UK): Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 Irons from American Golf for £699
- BUY NOW (US): Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons from Worldwide Golf Shops for $999.99
Wilson Staff Model Utility Iron
Key Technology:
- Features seven grams of weight positioned low in the club head for increased launch angles.
- High-strength maraging steel face.
- Club was originally designed as a prototype for tour players
Will Suit: Players looking for another option off the tee.
Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.