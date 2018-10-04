Here we look at some of the UK's best golf courses, although good luck getting on them!

10 Exclusive Golf Clubs In The UK

The UK is home to over 2,500 golf clubs and most of them welcome visitors, although there are some only available to the lucky members and their guests.

Here we take a look at 10 clubs around the UK, in fact all in England and Scotland, that rarely take non-invited visitors…

Queenwood (main image above)

When it comes to exclusive golf clubs, Queenwood is one of the world’s leaders.

Little is known about the super-private Surrey club which has a phenomenal golf course always kept in pristine condition.

It is home to a number of high profile members including stars of film and sports, and also has a large American membership.

Plenty of Tour Pros are members or spend time at the club due to its privacy, challenging course and ample practice facilities.

Wentworth

Another private Surrey venue is Wentworth, which is just down the road from Queenwood.

Wentworth was bought for £135m by the Reignwood Group in 2014 and since then has become private, although it is still home to the European Tour’s headquarters and the BMW PGA Championship.

As well as the famous West Course, there is also the East and Edinburgh, plus as a tennis club, spa, swimming pool and more.

It is one of Britain’s most famous clubs, having hosted the Ryder Cup and numerous Tour events down the years, and has been home to a number of high profile stars like Ernie Els, Sir Michael Parkinson and the late Bruce Forsyth.

The Wisley

Sticking to the south-west suburbs of London, The Wisley is another of Surrey’s exclusive clubs.

The club, which is owned by the members, was opened in 1991 and has three loops of nine holes (the Church, Mill and Garden) designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

It also has some great practice facilities and is where Open champion and Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari practises along with coach Denis Pugh.

Beaverbrook

Beaverbrook, near Leatherhead, Surrey, is one of the newest courses on the list having opened for play in late 2016.

The course was designed by David McLay Kidd and Tom Watson.

Beaverbrook features a stunning Victorian mansion which houses a hotel, restaurant and spa.

It was the former home of Lord Beaverbrook, a 20th century politician who was very close with Winston Churchill.

There are also other activities on site like tennis, fishing and shooting.

Bearwood Lakes

Just down the road from the private Surrey clubs lies Bearwood Lakes near Wokingham in Berkshire.

Bearwood, as the name suggests, weaves its way around a number of stunning lakes and is tree-lined throughout.

It only opened for play in 1996 but gives the impression that it has been there decades longer than just over 20 years.

Mizuno have a fitting base there where their Tour Pros get fit for new clubs and get their current ones serviced.

Oliver Fisher, who became the first golfer to shoot 59 on the European Tour, has recently joined.