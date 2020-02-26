This collection of inland beauties all offer up some sensational vistas that will keep you coming back for more

5 Of The Best Golf Courses With Panoramic Views

Kington (Pictured Above)

Golf is supposed to be fun, and this is exactly what golf at Kington is all about. Despite its hilltop setting, the walking is surprisingly easy at this totally natural design that is situated very happily in the middle of nowhere. There are far-reaching and very pastoral views of England and Wales in every direction, and the modest green fee represents remarkable value. Making the pilgrimage will reward anyone with an eye for natural beauty.

GF: £30-£37

Concra Wood

This thrilling parkland course is the result of forward thinking by the members of Castleblayney to relocate just down the shore of Lough Muckno. They commissioned not one but two Christy O’Connors to create something special: a championship test that has several holes that would be the signature design at most other courses. There are elevation changes, holes bordering the lough, ponds and eye-catching vistas in every direction.

GF: €65-€85

Goodwood – Downs

This James Braid design in West Sussex is one of the finest downland courses in the country. The round begins down in the valley but soon runs up into the hills, where it offers far-reaching views over to Chichester and out to sea, as well as plenty of entertaining golf. Benefitting from a Tom Mackenzie upgrade a few years ago, the course is full of character, undeniably memorable, and offers golf that is genuinely quite different.

GF: day membership £125

Pitlochry

Arguably the longest 5,700 yards in British golf, the course at Pitlochry is a fine test which works its way up and down the foothills of the glorious Gramplan Mountains. The opening few holes will really get the blood pumping, but the reward for your efforts is a non-stop rollercoaster round packed with idyllic views, near and far. There are no par 5s and just three short holes, but tricky greens and plenty of risk and reward all the way.

GF: £55

Llanymynech

The truly international course at Llanymynech boasts 15 holes in Wales, while the 4th, 5th and 6th are in England. They are separated by the ancient earthwork that is Offa’s Dyke, and from the 12th tee there are wonderful 360 degree views over the course, the surrounding countryside, the Welsh mountains in the distance and seemingly the rest of the world. The constant variations in elevation mean a workout for your golf, your legs and your camera.

GF: £23-£40

