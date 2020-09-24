The thrill of launching a drive from way up high is one of golf’s most appealing prospects.

5 Of The Best Holes With Elevated Drives

Close House

Host of this Summer’s post-lockdown return to golf on the European Tour, the British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, Close House is an extremely enjoyable and good-looking course set on a wooded hillside rising up from the banks of the River Tyne. The 13th on the Colt Course is a thrilling hole, 462 yards from the tips played down to a fairway with a wide cross bunker that will ask whether or not you can carry it… with another waiting beyond if you do!

County Sligo

Having played the fine opening four holes of the excellent championship course at Rosses Point, you reach the superbly-sited tee of the 540-yard 5th. From here, the par 5 and many other holes sit invitingly below you, and there are fabulous views over the bay and out to sea. Clusters of bunkers await patiently either side of the fairway, and if the wind is favourable you will want to give it everything at what is one of the best driving holes in the country.

Broadstone

This lovely, undulating, heathland course on the outskirts of Bournemouth covers a vast acreage that could easily accommodate another 18 holes. It was designed in 1898 by Tom Dunn, and has several inviting drives with the most scenic coming at the medium-length par-4 14th. Over the valley, a string of bunkers stands guard on the rising fairway, but only the longest golfers will come close before a tricky uphill pitch to a sloping green.

Seaford Head

The charming course at Seaford Head may be modest in length and is unlikely to stage The Open, but it’s still enormous fun. The final highlight comes at the vertigo-inducing 18th tee which is perched way up in the air with the fairway waiting in the region of 150 feet below. There is hope for even more modest hitters of making the green at this par 5 in two. Keep it on the short grass, and there is every chance!

Trump International, Scotland

Opening to huge critical acclaim some eight years ago, Martin Hawtree’s fabulous design runs through imperious dunes a few miles to the north of Aberdeen. Clever use of the contours has resulted in 18 characterful and memorable holes, with the long par-4 14th offering perhaps the most exciting drive on the course. With the sea glistening to the right, the hole is framed by magnificent sandhills that make this one of the most exciting and challenging drives in Scotland.

