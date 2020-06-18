Five beautiful courses ideally located for, and suited to, holiday golf

5 Of The Best Holiday Courses

Aberystwyth

The west coast of Wales is exceptionally pretty and this elevated, undulating course midway along Cardigan Bay is a real delight.

It has a mixture of downland and parkland holes and was designed by Harry Vardon. From the higher holes there are magnificent views down over the course, along the coastline and out to sea. It is also one of the friendliest and best-value clubs you will find anywhere.

GF: round: £30; day: £50

Connemara

The rugged and unspoilt coastline of County Galway is wonderfully scenic, and although it’s a long and winding road to the 27 holes at Connemara, it’s more than worth the drive.

The lunar landscape that awaits you is home to some of the wildest and most natural golf. Opened in 1973, the course was designed by the great Eddie Hackett, and it twists and turns over land that is characterised by rocky outcrops.

GF: round: €130

Isle of Purbeck

The Bournemouth area makes for an outstanding golfing destination, and one of its highlights is the exquisitely situated Isle of Purbeck.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Located on a beautifully elevated expanse of heathland to the south of Poole harbour, the Harry Colt redesign offers fabulous panoramic vistas out over the sea and the Isle of Wight.At a shade under 6,000 yards from the yellows, it is perfect for holiday golf.

GF: round: £55-£70; day: £80-£100

Kilspindie

The East Lothian coast is packed with premium golf, mostly at premium prices, but this attractive links offers great fun, variety and interest without breaking the bank.

Just 5,494 yards from the back tees, there are plenty of short and medium par 4s. Last summer, former 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell played the course in 59, which included an albatross ace at the 290-yard 4th!

GF: round: £65-£80; day: £110-£130

La Moye

Jersey is a beautifully compact island blessed with several courses, including this lovely clifftop design on its south-west corner.

Created in 1902, it was substantially upgraded by James Braid, with further tweaks by Henry Cotton in the 1970s and most recently Martin Hawtree, who designed three new holes eight years ago. It was the former host of the European Tour’s Jersey Open.

GF: round: £100

