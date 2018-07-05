Jeremy Ellwood highlights courses to suit all budgets and tastes in both the east and west of his home county

A Golfer’s Guide To Sussex

1 West Sussex

The splendid heathland layout close to Pulborough is the only inland Sussex course in our current UK & Ireland Top 100, vying with Rye for ‘finest in county’ honours.

There’s a sense of serenity about the setting, and having now played it a number of times, I always feel as though I should be able to score round here, though I rarely do.

There’s just one par 5 – the opener – so although the overall yardage may look quite modest, you have to remember that you’re playing against a par of just 68.

There are so many good holes it’s almost impossible to narrow it down, but the contrasting back-to-back par 3s at 5 and 6 are memorable for different reasons – the former because it is such a visual delight across swathes of heather, and the latter because you can stand on the tee some days and struggle to see any way of hitting the green 226 yards away.

If I had to pick a favourite, though, I’d go for the long stroke-index-one 11th, a visually magnificent hole sweeping round to the right where you may require the timber to get you home some days.

Stats: par 68, 6,264 yards

W: westsussexgolf.co.uk

GF: Round: £80-£105; Day: £80-£125 depending on day and time of year

2 Goodwood

The Downs course brings back memories of a once-a-term treat during my student days in Chichester.

The original James Braid layout has changed since then, with further recent renovation work by Tom Mackenzie, particularly to the bunkering.

The course now starts with a testing long par-3 in a valley close to The Kennels clubhouse, then demands a real leap of faith as you fire your blind approach away on the 2nd over an escarpment.

After a few more valley holes, you finally climb up on to the downland after the 6th, where the holes take on a more open feel.

The down-and-up par-5 11th and delightful par-3 12th are the visual stars here.

The Downs course is primarily members only, but the ‘Member Experience’ allows others to visit too, while the sister Park course is open to all.

Downs course: Par 72, 6,674 yards

W: goodwood.com

GF: £119 ‘Member Experience’ to include range balls, breakfast, 18 holes, buggy and lunch or dinner