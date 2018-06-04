Adare Manor Carriage House Officially Opens - New clubhouse, restaurant and terrace adds to the five-star experience at the County Limerick golf resort

Adare Manor Carriage House Officially Opens

Ireland’s newest five-star castle and golf resort in County Limerick, Adare Manor, has officially opened its Carriage House, offering a resort dining destination to complement The Golf Course at Adare Manor. The Carriage House, where guests can enjoy an artisan grill experience, is complete with a cocktail bar and lounge, glazed terrace, cigar lounge and private dining chamber.

Renovated to match the standards of The Golf Course, The Carriage House will welcome the resort’s golfers pre and post-round. Every detail of the interior design has been chosen to celebrate the natural beauty of Adare Manor’s estate, whilst the glazed terrace makes it possible for guests to soak-up the estate’s vistas year-round.

Paul Heery, General Manager of Adare Manor, said: “Our great team at Adare Manor have enjoyed putting the finishing touches to this wonderful addition to the resort with every detail complementing the views of the surrounding landscape of the Adare Manor estate and newly reopened golf course. We want all our guests to enjoy a comfortable, relaxing, yet luxurious dining experience, with the very best of Irish produce.

The Carriage House rounds-off Adare Manor’s world-class golf experience following a two-year reconstruction commissioned by the ownership of the Adare Manor resort, the McManus Family, which saw the unveiling of The Golf Course at Adare Manor in April 2018.

The new 7,509-yard championship golf course has been created to the most exacting of standards. Now with the Carriage House in operation, Adare Manor provides golfers with a complete on and off course experience, including a comprehensively stocked Pro Shop and welcoming locker rooms.

The Bar is the social heart of the resort, offering light bites alongside fine wines, craft beers, and cocktails. Dark-stained oak furnishings and an impressive Breccia Capraia marble framed fireplace offer a sense of timeless luxury.

The Carriage House Lounge is an ideal area for reading or quiet conversations. In the evening, the lounge becomes a welcoming extension to the bar, where guests can relax over a drink or enjoy the company of friends.

The Golf Course at Adare Manor was re-opened last month by four world-renowned Irish golfing stars, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley and Shane Lowry. The course was completely redesigned, remodelled and rebuilt by a team lead by leading golf course architect Tom Fazio. Over a two-year reconstruction period, the Fazio Design and Adare Manor team created a 7,509-yard championship golf course to the most exacting of standards with the goal of establishing the course amongst the finest in the world.

Adare Manor plays a key role in the local community and it is estimated that the resort will contribute in excess of €15 million to the local economy annually.