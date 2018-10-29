Looking to go on a golf tour in the UK?

10 Best Areas For Golf Tours In The UK

Already thinking about your next golfing tour for 2019?

The UK is home to some of the greatest courses in the world and occasionally we get decent weather here so there really is no need to go abroad.

Bear in mind, whilst all of these courses do take visitors, groups of 8/12/16 may struggle to get on with ease. Always check well advance before you book.

Below, we take a look at 10 of the best areas for a golf tour in the UK…

Nottingham

The midlands city makes for a great base, or perhaps Mansfield slightly further north, for you to play two of England’s greatest heathland tracks – Notts GC and Sherwood Forest.

Courses to play: Notts GC, Sherwood Forest, Coxmoor, Worksop

Southport

Southport, on the Lancashire coast, is one of the biggest towns in ‘England’s Golf Coast’ as its known. It is home to some of the UK’s best links courses including Royal Birkdale and West Lancs. As well as those, there are plenty of other top 100 courses in the area too. It’s not the cheapest place to play golf in the world, but it is more than worth it.

Courses to play: Royal Birkdale, Hillside, Southport and Ainsdale, West Lancashire, Formby

Leeds

Leeds in Yorkshire makes for a brilliant golfing break for heathland fans, as Alwoodley and Moortown, two early Alister MacKenzie designs, lie just north of the city. Stay in Headingley and play those two as well as Headingley, which is Leeds’ oldest golf club. Venture an hour or so east via York and bolt on Ganton and Fulford to your trip, you won’t regret it!

Courses to play: Moortown, Alwoodley, Headingley

Bournemouth area

Bournemouth is another paradise for heathland golf fans, but there are two other exceptional non-heathland courses to play in the region. Bournemouth’s Big Three – Parkstone, Broadstone and Ferndown – are all in our Top 100 UK&I plus Isle of Purbeck GC and Remedy Oak which are in England’s Top 100 list.

Courses to play: Parkstone, Broadstone, Ferndown, Isle of Purbeck, Remedy Oak

St Andrews

The Home of Golf will get the juices flowing, and a round on the Old Course, as difficult as it is to get, isn’t impossible. St Andrews is a full-on golf town and a stay there is magical for golf fans. There are dozens of golf courses in the area so you could spend weeks in the town, highlights barring the Old Course include Kingsbarns, the Castle Course, the Duke’s Course and the New Course.

Courses to play: Old Course, Kingsbarns, Castle Course, Duke’s, New Course, Fairmont St Andrews, Scottscraig

Ayr

On the west coast of Scotland lies Ayr, a great town to base yourself for a week or so to play some of the country’s greatest courses – in fact, Scotland’s best course according to the Golf Monthly rankings, Turnberry. Venture slightly north and play the likes of Royal Troon, Kilmarnock (Barassie), Prestwick, Dundonald, Gailes and Western Gailes, and then head slightly south to play the two courses at Trump Turnberry – the simply sensational Ailsa course as well as the King Robert The Bruce course.

Courses to play: Turnberry, Troon, Dundonald, Gailes Links, Western Gailes, Prestwick, Kilmarnock