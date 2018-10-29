Looking to go on a golf tour in the UK?
10 Best Areas For Golf Tours In The UK
Already thinking about your next golfing tour for 2019?
The UK is home to some of the greatest courses in the world and occasionally we get decent weather here so there really is no need to go abroad.
Bear in mind, whilst all of these courses do take visitors, groups of 8/12/16 may struggle to get on with ease. Always check well advance before you book.
Below, we take a look at 10 of the best areas for a golf tour in the UK…
Nottingham
The midlands city makes for a great base, or perhaps Mansfield slightly further north, for you to play two of England’s greatest heathland tracks – Notts GC and Sherwood Forest.
Courses to play: Notts GC, Sherwood Forest, Coxmoor, Worksop
Southport
Southport, on the Lancashire coast, is one of the biggest towns in ‘England’s Golf Coast’ as its known. It is home to some of the UK’s best links courses including Royal Birkdale and West Lancs. As well as those, there are plenty of other top 100 courses in the area too. It’s not the cheapest place to play golf in the world, but it is more than worth it.
Courses to play: Royal Birkdale, Hillside, Southport and Ainsdale, West Lancashire, Formby
Leeds
Leeds in Yorkshire makes for a brilliant golfing break for heathland fans, as Alwoodley and Moortown, two early Alister MacKenzie designs, lie just north of the city. Stay in Headingley and play those two as well as Headingley, which is Leeds’ oldest golf club. Venture an hour or so east via York and bolt on Ganton and Fulford to your trip, you won’t regret it!
Courses to play: Moortown, Alwoodley, Headingley
Bournemouth area
Bournemouth is another paradise for heathland golf fans, but there are two other exceptional non-heathland courses to play in the region. Bournemouth’s Big Three – Parkstone, Broadstone and Ferndown – are all in our Top 100 UK&I plus Isle of Purbeck GC and Remedy Oak which are in England’s Top 100 list.
Courses to play: Parkstone, Broadstone, Ferndown, Isle of Purbeck, Remedy Oak
St Andrews
The Home of Golf will get the juices flowing, and a round on the Old Course, as difficult as it is to get, isn’t impossible. St Andrews is a full-on golf town and a stay there is magical for golf fans. There are dozens of golf courses in the area so you could spend weeks in the town, highlights barring the Old Course include Kingsbarns, the Castle Course, the Duke’s Course and the New Course.
Courses to play: Old Course, Kingsbarns, Castle Course, Duke’s, New Course, Fairmont St Andrews, Scottscraig
Ayr
On the west coast of Scotland lies Ayr, a great town to base yourself for a week or so to play some of the country’s greatest courses – in fact, Scotland’s best course according to the Golf Monthly rankings, Turnberry. Venture slightly north and play the likes of Royal Troon, Kilmarnock (Barassie), Prestwick, Dundonald, Gailes and Western Gailes, and then head slightly south to play the two courses at Trump Turnberry – the simply sensational Ailsa course as well as the King Robert The Bruce course.
Courses to play: Turnberry, Troon, Dundonald, Gailes Links, Western Gailes, Prestwick, Kilmarnock
Kent
The bottom-right corner of England features three beautiful links golf courses which have all hosted the Open Championship. Base yourself in Deal, or perhaps on-site at Prince’s, and play Royal St George’s, Royal Cinque Ports and the 27 holes at Prince’s. You’ll encounter some of England’s greatest links courses along the way.
Courses to play: Royal St. George’s, Royal Cinque Ports, Prince’s
Swansea area
Wales is perhaps slightly underrated when it comes to golf in the UK, but it has some excellent courses, some of which feature in our Top 100 list. A good spot to stay is in Swansea or just to the east side where you’ll find Royal Porthcawl and Pyle and Kenfig, and then travel further west through Swansea and play Pennard, known as the ‘Links in the Sky’.
Courses to play: Royal Porthcawl, Pyle and Kenfig, Pennard
Birmingham area
The Birmingham area is where you’ll find four-time Ryder Cup venue The Belfry as well as plenty of other great heathland and parkland courses. A great trip would include the Belfry’s Brabazon course, the Arden Course at the Forest of Arden, Copt Heath, Sutton Coldfield, Edgebaston and Little Aston.
Courses to play: The Belfry, Forest of Arden, Copt Heath, Little Aston, Edgebaston, Sutton Coldfield
Cornwall/Devon
Because of Cornwall’s location, golfing there is actually very reasonable. It has some stunning golf courses including two that sit in our UK&I Top 100 – St Enodoc and Trevose. Padstow makes a great base to play these two. Other great courses include the Nicklaus at St Mellion and if you’re driving back along the north side you could also play the three GM Top 100 courses at Saunton and Royal North Devon.
Courses to play: St Enodoc, Trevose, St Mellion, Royal North Devon, Saunton
Other great UK golfing destinations:
Inverness area
Play: Castle Stuart, Nairn, Royal Dornoch
Lincolnshire
Play: Woodhall Spa, Forest Pines
Suffolk coast
Play: Aldeburgh, Thorpeness
Norfolk’s north coast
Play: Hunstanton, Royal West Norfolk, Royal Cromer and Sheringham
Aberdeen
Play: Trump International Golf Links, Murcar, Royal Aberdeen, Cruden Bay
