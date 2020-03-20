It is not only our Open Championship venues that have a spiritual title.

5 of The Best Famous Saints

St Mellion International Resort – Nicklaus Course

The two lovely courses at St Mellion have each hosted European Tour events, with the Nicklaus widely regarded as one of the nest, and indeed sternest, tests in the area. It opened just over 30 years ago to wide acclaim and is defended by some excellent bunkering and plenty of water in addition to mature woodland.

Fairmont St Andrews – Torrance

One of a pair of great alternatives to the many nearby old-school and top-drawer links courses, the Torrance is in the GM Next 100 and climaxes with exciting holes at 16 and 17 that run down to, and along, the cliff edge. The Kittocks arguably has even better vistas, especially the 7th, 9th and 15th, the greens of which have ocean backdrops. Add in the excellent clubhouse and hotel and you have a compelling destination.

St Annes Old Links

GET GOLF BACK ON FREE TV: PETITION Golf Monthly Instruction

George Lowe, the club’s first professional and original architect of nearby Royal Lytham, designed the first nine holes of this challenging and fast-running links. The second nine were the work of Sandy Herd, 1902 Open Champion. Their strong pedigree has resulted in a true championship links that is great fun all the way. This year it is host to final qualifying for both The Open and Senior Open.

St Pierre – Old

St Pierre is just on the Welsh side of the border with England and is home to a large hotel and two parkland courses. The first, the Old, was designed by Frank Pennink and CK Cotton. It has hosted many prestigious events, including eight British Masters and the 1996 Solheim Cup. Just over a decade ago, Ross McMurray made substantial improvements to both courses, the result being a first-class golfing destination

St George’s Hill – Red/Blue

Get The Latest Issue Of Golf Monthly Trending On Golf Monthly

Sitting way up high at 24 in the GM Top 100, St George’s Hill is a sublime design that is the very definition of classic and classy golf. The legendary Harry Colt fashioned the course through pine and heather more than a century ago, and as you work your way round the gentle undulations to the beautifully sited greens, you are stepping back in time to the foundations of the golden age of golf.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf course content.