Which courses should you look at playing in the county? We take a look.

The Best Golf Courses In Bedfordshire

The Bedfordshire Golf Club is the oldest club in the county having been around for roughly 120 years but by no means is that the only course worth playing in Bedfordshire.

From Luton Hoo to Ian Poulter’s Leighton Buzzard, where he turned assistant pro off a handicap of four, we had taken a look at some of the best on offer below.

Luton Hoo

The attractive course at Luton Hoo starts and ends in the estates beautiful Capability Brown parkland, and this brought with it a design restriction. While earthmoving would be granted for greens and tees, it would not be allowed elsewhere. Architect Mike Smith could have introduced sand in the land further out which is home to the majority of the playing surfaces, but for consistency chose not to do so. The result is something of a strange brew – a new course with no sand bunkers – and it was built without the removal of a single tree.

Rather, 1,500 oak, beech and sweet chestnut saplings were transplanted from other areas of the 1,000-acre estate creating a course that is partly mature parkland, and partly modern-American in appearance. The absence of sand does not necessarily make it any easier, and water comes into play on a few holes, particularly at the snaking par-5 11th where it will strongly influence the choise for the second shot. The most southerly course in the county, its long but has plenty to offer and is kept in excellent condition.

Bedford & County

This pretty parkland layout just three miles from Bedford torn centre has a real middle-of-nowhere feel despite its relative proximity to the busy market town. There are a number of stirring holes, with the drive over Scots Pines on the 6th among the most memorable heading out. The short uphill par-3 12th is fronted by a huge horseshoe bunker , whilst the long, testing 15th stands out on the final run for home, playing down, round and up to a green with a pretty backdrop of pines. You then have to play over those same pines on the 180-yard par 3 that follows, so no scope for a low punch here.

John O’Gaunt

Regarded by many as the county’s premier course, the John O’Gaunt is the older, more challenging and varied of two fine course at the homonymous club. With the exception of the short 16th, the front nine loops round the back and a real joy is that you constantly change direction facing new and very attractive challenges all the way. The stroke indices one to four are all very challenging par 4s, and other memorable holes include two extremely pretty par 3s at four and the, and a most unusual long hole at 17 where the green is set away to the right beyond an old, dry moat. Very enjoyable and highly recommended.

Dunstable Downs

Just five miles from Luton Hoo as the red kite flies, Dunstable Downs could hardly be more different. Designed by the great James Braid, it runs over higher ground in the south of the county and is very much a game of two halves. The front nine is home to both of the long holes as well as three of the four par 3s while the back is made up of eight straight par 4s before ending with the final short hole, which is protected by no fewer than ten bunkers. There are many strong holes, the most attractive of which is the delightful 9th, which is just a pitch to a beautifully-sited green surrounded by sand.