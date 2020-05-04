A country that is growing in the world of golf, Belgium has some excellent golf courses to experience.

The Best Golf Courses In Belgium

Belgium is slowing growing in stature as a golfing destination for British tourists and it is easy to see why; there is a selection of great golf courses concentrated around a couple of main hubs.

Here are some of our favourites.

Royal Zoute

This was Colt’s first foray overseas, designed whilst he was secretary at Sunningdale. Despite the ravages of war, his hand is still very much in evidence, especially in the bunkering.

The greens are fast and true, and although seemingly generous, the fairways have humps and bumps that can sometimes play mischievous tricks. As at Royal Lytham, this gently undulating links is separated from the sea by houses.

Royal Belgium

This royal, rolling course is on the outskirts of Brussels and runs through magnificent woodland. With the King as the club’s president, attention to detail is to the fore.

Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp is the oldest golf club in Belgium and its course dates back to 1913 which was originally designed by Willie Park Junior. Tom Simpson then re-designed it in 1930.

Royal Waterloo

Set in beautiful countryside, Royal Waterloo boasts two testing par-72 courses and a terrific nine-hole layout.

La Marache, has a more testing back nine with a pretty tough finish – the three closing holes are par 5s -but the par 3s are stunning and the par-4 6th and 9th are crackers and there is a great run of holes from the 11th to the 15th.

The course has hosted several international tournaments, including the Belgian Open. With well-bunkered greens Le Lion is similar in length to La Marache at 6,215 yards but with more use of water it is a different challenge.

Royal Fagnes

Situated just outside Spa sits Royal Golf Club de Fagnes which was laid out in the late 1920’s by Tom Simpson and Phillip MacKenzie Ross with two nines of differing character.

The front-nine runs through forest, but the back nine is laid across sandy heath and this is where the heather really features.

Golf Chateau de la Tournette

Golf Chateau de la Tournette is situated between Ittre and Nivelles and there are two courses, the 6,024-metre English course, the creation of Peter Alliss and Martin Hawtree in 1997, laid out on a plateau resembles an inland links.

With wide fairways, separated by mounding, and with elevated tees and 100 bunkers and six water features, it’s a good test and the big elevated greens have significant slopes.

Notable Mentions: Royal Sart Tilman, Royal Limberg, Golf Du Bercuit, Golf la Bruyere, Golf de L’Empereur, Golf de Rigenee, Golf Club de Louvain-la-Neuve, Golf Club de Pierpont, Golf Club de Sept Fontaines, Royal Ostend, Royal Golf Club du Hainaut.

