Located in the East of England, we take a look at the best golf courses Cambridgeshire has to offer.

The Best Golf Courses In Cambridgeshire

One of the lowest lying counties in England, Cambridgeshire has a plethora of great golf courses to enjoy from the two stunning courses at Gog Magog, to the similarly stunning Ely City with its wildflower areas.

Take a look at other courses made the cut in this best golf courses in the county piece.

Related: Golf Monthly’s UK&I Top 100 Courses

Gog Magog (Old and Wandlebury)

In an area not over-endowed with highly-regarded courses, it is quite possible that the two at Gog Magog are the best in the county. Happily, despite their interleaving positions, they are remarkably different from one another. The Old dates back 110 years and has evolved with the help of Willie Park Jnr, James Braid, and Martin Hawtree who returned to design the Wandlebury. This is longer and has been used for regional qualifying for The Open in the past.

Links – Newmarket

Redesigned by Colonel SV Hotchkin in the 1930s, Links Newmarket is built on an old steeplechase and polo grounds and the course nowadays looks largely similar to the one Hotchkin designed. Of course, he is famous for designing quality setups at Woodhall Spa and Ashridge, however Links Newmarket very much flies under the radar in comparison which definitely should not be the case.

The round starts with a fairly simple par-5 that offers a birdie opportunity but the course can quite as easily take that shot back over the next couple. The par-4 second is tough in that you cannot go right, and then the 195 yard par-3 3rd can easily cause havoc on your card. Luckily two par-5s follow that so you can make some ground back there.

Saffron Walden

Golf Monthly Instruction

Located just outside of Cambridge, the very name Saffron Waldon conjours up fragrant images which whet the appetite, and this delightful parkland course delivers plenty of enjoyable golf. It is situated in the landscaped Capability Brown grounds adjacent to the hugely impressive Audley End House. The 193-foot spire of nearby St Mary’s is a regular reference point, but the changes in elevation and strategically placed hazards will mean you need to stay focussed on the more immediate surroundings. The closing hole, a par 3 to a green right by the terrace, can be a card-wrecker.

Elton Furze

Just a few miles from Peterborough, Elton Furze is an attractive parkland course, tree-lined and featuring a number of challenging water hazards. It’s a track that can be enjoyed by golfers of all abilities. Relatively forgiving for the higher handicapper yet with well-placed hazards and tricky greens, it will also test the skills of the better player. The club can boast excellent practice facilities with a driving range, chipping area and putting green.