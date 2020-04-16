With some stunning picturesque courses, we take a look at some of the best layouts in Canada.

The Best Golf Courses In Canada

Golf may not be as big in Canada compared to its large southerly neighbour but that does not mean there are not some great and world class golf courses within its borders.

Here we have taken a look at some of the best.

Cabot Cliffs

Cabot Cliffs has been compared to Cypress Point, Sand Hills and Pebble Beach so that gives you some indication of how highly regarded the 2015 design is. It was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw and has shot up world ranking lists thanks to its incredible beauty and clever design. The 16th in particular is a jaw dropping hole (image at top of page).

Cabot Links

The second course at the Cabot resort is Cabot Links which was designed by Rod Whitman, a man who created many courses in Canada. It may not have the wow factor compared to Cliffs, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a world-class layout because it most definitely is.

Banff Springs

Stanley Thompson does not get the recognition he deserves in golf. The unheralded nature of Banff Springs in Alberta, Canada shows that quite clearly.

Set amongst tall trees, huge mountains and along the Bow River, the course is a feast for the eyes with the 4th hole, the Devil’s Cauldron, being the pick of the bunch.

St George’s Golf and Country Club – Ontario

Thompson was again involved on this course situated in downtown Toronto which opened for play in 1929. Over the years it has hosted the Canadian Open several times and has had renovations/tweaks made to it by people like Tom Doak.

Jasper Park Lodge

Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta is yet another Thompson creation and it is spectacular indeed thanks to the fairways weaving their way through valleys and underneath snow-capped mountains.

National Golf Club of Canada

George and Tom Fazio’s brief for the design of this course in the 1970’s was to build one of the toughest courses in the world. The undulating and tree-lined fairways play a role here but the courses main defence are the greens which divide opinion because of their difficult and severity.

Capilano

Yes believe it or not Stanley Thompson was once again the designer at this course located neat Vancouver in British Columbia. Large trees and sloping fairways create narrow targets here so accuracy is key if you want to score. More importantly it has a stunning set of par-3’s and many of the holes will give views across Vancouver Harbour.

Hamilton

There are three loops of nine holes at Hamilton. The West and South came first were created by legendary designer Harry Colt in 1916. Robbie Robinson then designed the East loop which opened in 1975. It has a storied history of hosting the Canadian Open with the most recent edition being in 2019 where Rory McIlroy shot 61 on the final day to win by seven.

Toronto

Colt was again involved at Toronto Golf Club which in 1911 had purchased some new land on the banks of the Etobicoke River. Colt was tasked with creating the new layout and it quickly became a yardstick to which many other championship layouts were measured.

The Links At Crowbush Cove

Situated on the northern coastline of Prince Edward Island is Crowbush Cove which has undulating fairways and contoured greens, plenty of water and pot bunkers.

Highlands Links

Highland Links is a lovely wooded masterpiece in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Golf here is great value, and driving between the courses is easy with the only thing likely to slow you down the constant photo opportunities.

Notable Mentions: Muskoka Bay, Shaughnessy, Beacon Hall, Tobiano, Devil’s Pulpit, Devils Paintbrush, Victoria, Memphrémagog

