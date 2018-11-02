From a stunning Open venue in Royal Liverpool to a parkland beauty at Mottram Hall, Cheshire has it all.

The Best Golf Courses In Cheshire

The top course in the county is obviously the Open Championship venue of Royal Liverpool which has seen golfing greats like Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones, Peter Thomson, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy win there.

But the county of Cheshire is not a one trick pony, in fact there is great variety on offer from many of the courses we have looked at below, from parkland golf, to heathland and links golf. Take a look at our 9 best golf courses in the county here.

Royal Liverpool

The mighty links at Hoylake by the Dee estuary on The Wirral, where the first Amateur Championship was staged in 1885, took Open Championship centre stage again in 2014 after a successful return to the rota in 2006.

This is a venerable links of contrasting landscapes, starting and finishing over flatter ground visible from the clubhouse, before playing its way out to a memorable mid-round stretch closer to the estuary. Much like Birkdale, the par 3s are particularly impressive, from the much-photographed 11th – Alps – along the estuary, to the shorter 15th, where a narrow green and five deep pot bunkers pose a test of accuracy rather than length.

The Mere

The Mere is home to a fantastic 18-hole course and has a great hotel and spa on site as well. Designed by James Braid and the clubs first professional George Duncan, the layout was finalised in 1935. Using water, ravines, mature trees and flowering banks, The Mere provides a stunning backdrop to your game of golf that challenges you too.

The toughest hole on the course is the par-4 13th which measures at a whopping 484 yards off the back tees. With trees and a few houses looming on the right, a lost ball is a real possibility after any errant shots. A narrow fairway and fairway bunker make the target small from the tee and the second shot provides the same sort of conundrum. Thankfully the hole does open out to the left as you get 100 yards in from the hole. It may not appear so from the tee, but the space is definitely there, so the main lesson here is, go left not right.

Delamere Forest

There’s a real feeling of space as you gaze out over much of the course from the clubhouse, and it didn’t disappoint when out there. This is heathland golf at its best after much gorse- and tree-clearing, and some fabulous bunkering work by Tom Mackenzie.

I loved the short par-5 2nd along a rollercoaster fairway to a fine green backed by pines, and the testing long par-3 4th, where, mercifully, the green does at least gather the ball in.

The 9th and 18th enjoy splendid clubhouse backdrops, the former playing to a plateau fairway then across a wide gully, and the latter from an elevated tee over trees. The 13th and 14th are both fine holes, too, with 13 a classic, heavily bunkered risk-reward short par 4 and 14 dropping down to another well-bunkered green.