We look at some incredible layouts in the county of Devon.

The Best Golf Courses In Devon

The only county to have two separate coastlines, Devon has a long and illustrious history with the game of golf largely due to the fact that some of the finest designers have left their mark there. Herbert Fowler created Saunton and East Devon, Harry Colt designed Thurlestone, John Abercromby made Bovey Castle and finally Augusta’s architect Alister McKenzie wielded his magic at Teignmouth.

Offering some incredible links and parkland golf, you would be hard pressed to find a county with better course options and as a result we have taken a look at some of the finest there.

Saunton (East and West)

East

Golf has been played over this rugged links landscape just south of Croyde in Devon for nearly 120 years, with the highly regarded East course coming into existence in the 1920s via the design hand of Herbert Fowler, who also created the wonderful 36-hole layouts at Walton Heath and The Berkshire.

The course has long attracted major amateur events, and some have suggested it could even be a worthy Open Championship test but for logistics issues.

There are few tricks or gimmicks here, just a number of testing holes that demand accurate and occasionally long ball striking – in other words, a proper test of golf that has won the respect of many good players.

Even the shorter holes will test you. Tiddler, the aptly named par-3 5th, won’t roll over willingly should you err long of the green, while the seemingly innocuous par-4 10th not only presents challenges beyond its raised green, but also short of it in the form of two bunkers.

West

In 1935 the members at Saunton decided they required a second course, so Herbert Fowler was asked to submit a design.

The new course was built, but when the Second World War started in 1939 it was occupied by the military and used for training.

The West course was re-designed by Frank Pennink, but it didn’t re-open until 1973. In the late 1980s all of the greens were re-laid and 30 new bunkers added.

This is an undulating links with many of the holes set between the dunes. Cross-ditches, grassy mounds and hollows, clever bunkering and raised greens combine to produce an excellent challenge.

Royal North Devon

Founded in 1864, Royal North Devon (RND) is the oldest course in England. Set on a flat coastal plain at the edge of Westward Ho! it’s one of the country’s most natural layouts.

Covered in sea rushes and grazed upon by sheep and wild horses, it can take a couple of rounds to begin to understand the subtleties of this great links.

Although RND appears to be flat there are many undulations and run-offs to deceive and perplex. It’s often difficult to see where you’re trying to go from the tee and, on a number of occasions, the only option is to trust your swing and commit.

In general, there’s plenty of space off the tee, but things tighten up on the 10th and 11th holes where you really have to find a precise drive.

The greens are firm and true and they feature a number of difficult slopes and collection areas. It’s not surprising that members at RND tend to have good short games.

Bovey Castle

Bovey Castle has some pretty holes early on, on which the river dominates. The river is not wide and the water is fairly clear. You do not do not necessarily lose your ball if you dunk it in the water especially as there is a generous supply of ball retrievers on the banks.

The first hole is a par 4 which plunges down a valley, over this river. The doglegged 2nd the river runs along in front of the green making for a tricky approach shot.

Water is all over the par-3 3rd on which the green juts out into a lake, and the 6th is another attractive one-shotter with water in play – that river again.

The 7th, with the river meandering alongside the right flank of the fairway, was named by Henry Cotton in his favourite 18 holes in Britain.

The back nine at Bovey Castle lacks some of the drama and beauty of the front nine, but this is a good track.