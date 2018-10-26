There are plenty of stern golfing tests for you to try in Essex. We take a look at nine of the best.

The Best Golf Courses In Essex

Your mind may not immediately think of Essex when looking to create your next golfing trip but that really shouldn’t be the case.

With some truly epic courses in its borders, we have taken a look at nine hidden gems that you need to try.

The Warren

Situated one hour outside London, the Warren estate dates back to the Roman occupation of Britain. It is now an 18-hole golf course with one of the most charming period clubhouses in the country.

When the land was developed into a golf course in 1902 it was initially a 9-hole course but when the estate changed hands in 1934 it was extended.

The stand out holes on this course are the 9th and the 13th. Both are par 4s but will test your game in different ways. The 9th measures 439 yards off the white tees, but only big hitters will get there in two as it is up a steep hill. A blind shot to the green increases the challenge further making it comfortably the toughest hole on the course.

The 13th is a short par 4 that is reachable from the tee for long hitters. 300 yards from the white tees, and 271 from the yellows, makes it very tempting to go for the green in one. You will still need laser accuracy though as bunkers guard the green to the left and right.

Orsett

Set on the northern banks of the Thames, Orsett golf course is one of the premier courses in Essex. This is testified by its status as a regional qualifying course for the Open Championship.

Due to its location you can expect blustery winds around the course that can make it play completely differently from day-to-day. Rather than the typical clay-based courses in Essex, Orsett is set on sand which gives excellent drainage to the course and means than even in wet conditions the course remains in excellent condition.

The signature holes at Orsett are the 6th and the 12th. While the 12th is a par 3 that only measures 147 off the back tees, the green is surrounded by seven bunkers that will happily gobble up your ball should you miss the green.

The 6th is a hole which offers the classic risk/reward shot from the tee. A drivable short par 4 measuring 319 yards from the back tees. Many big hitters will be tempted to get there in one provided the wind is blowing in the right direction. It dog-legs from right to left and if you are brave enough to take the tiger-line you can get there.

Stoke by Nayland – Gainsborough course

Opened in 1972 the Gainsborough course at Stoke by Nayland is a relatively young course. Set up near the Dedham Vale area of Essex it is an area of natural beauty which makes playing the course a pleasure.

The course measures over 7,000 yards and is a challenging par 72. Most who play the course will remember the 10th hole as the best on the course. A 418-yard par 4, you tee off over a lake before playing your approach to the green over the same lake that you teed off from. It is followed by a tricky par 3 that plays over 200 yards uphill that tests your long iron accuracy and length.

A luxury hotel, health club and spa were added in 1999 making it a good place for a weekend stay-and-play and its sister course, the Constable, is also a very nice track that is capable of testing all standards of golfer.

Thorndon Park

Designed in 1920 by Harry Colt and Charles Alison, Thorndon Park is a lovely parkland gem to enjoy. Always in pristine condition, the fairways are wide enough to unleash the driver on several occasions but it is penal enough that any errant shots will be punished.

The 18th century mansion looms large on a few of the holes which gives the course an English feel to it. In particular, the 18th hole in which you hit straight towards the mansion gives a stunning backdrop to your final few shots of the day.

In terms of specific holes, 3, 4 and 5 are a nice stretch. The third is a par-4 measuring at 402 yards with the tee shot requiring an accurate drive. Water left combined with trees right create a stunningly pleasing aesthetic to the hole. Four’s tee shot provides a risk-reward scenario for the player. Go for it over the water to leave a short iron in, or lay-up and leave a tricky mid-iron? The choice is yours.

Finally the fifth is the shortest but also the tightest of the par-3s with the two-tier green making club selection vitally important.