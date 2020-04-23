Here is our list of the best golf courses in France.

The Best Golf Courses In France

As far as continental Europe goes, when you first think of golf across the pond your mind may not immediately go to France. Spain, Portugal and Italy are usually the first ports of call but that should not be the case because France has some golf courses that are some of the best in the world.

Don’t just take our word for it though, take a look at some of the best below.

Morfontaine

Benefitting from recent modifications by Kyle Phillips, the Grande course was originally designed by Tom Simpson. It is not long but it does demand accuracy and a strategic approach to large, undulating greens. Thirty miles to the north of Paris, the club celebrated its centenary year in 2013.

In many ways, little has changed and there is a great sense of history and tradition, as well as peace and seclusion.

Fontainebleau

The course at the historic club at Fontainebleau dates back to 1909. It was redesigned by Tom Simpson in 1920, and the beautiful, meandering tree-lined layout has staged many important tournaments.

Little appears to have changed here over the years and the course has a similar feel to many of Surrey’s heathland classics, with the small greens demanding pinpoint accuracy and the sandy subsoil leading to year-round playability.

Les Bordes

Now one of the most private destinations in Europe, this fabulous but extremely tough course is in the Loire. The brainchild of Baron Bich, of Bic pen fame, it was carved from lush woodland nearly 35 years ago.

It has more than its fair share of water hazards, which seep into the golfers consciousness on the majority of holes. This is a visual and photogenic masterpieces that requires clout, in every sense.

Chantilly (Vineuil)

With its pavilion style clubhouse oozing history, a visit to this centurion is a real step back in time. It is said to have a British feel about it, and some even consider it to be the French version of St Andrews. The course donated its excellent thee closing holes to the Longeres when it was extended to 18, but it remains a parkland gem with heavily contoured greens and superb conditioning.

Sperone

The Old Head of Europe, the Pebble Beach of the Med – Sperone boasts an incredible setting and it the only 18-hole course on Corsica. With fabulous vistas over the water, nearby islands and even across Sardinia, the stretch of holes from 12 to 16 is one of the most enjoyable and attractive anywhere.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Prince de Provence – Vidauban

In the 1970’s Robert Trent Jones Senior stumbled across and bought this tract of rocky land in the hills to the east of Marseille. Together with his elder son, he built his ‘dream course.’

Terre Blanche

Terre Blanche Resort, 45 minutes from Nice airport, is home to two wonderful championship courses, both designed by Dave Thomas. Le Château is the sterner test, stretching to over 7,000 yards and features a variety of perfectly manicured holes that thread through mature trees, flirting with a number of attractive water hazards on the way.

Le Golf National (L’Albatross)

Designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge, it is one of the very first courses built with spectators in mind and has produced some great moments, chief among which is the 2018 Ryder Cup. Many of the holes that feature water are simply spectacular.

Medoc (Chateaux)

Golf du Medoc has two golf courses called the Chateaux and the Vignes. The former is the older of the two as it opened in 1989 and was only the third solo design of Bill Coore. Rod Whitman was also involved with the construction of the course that is renowned for its toughness especially when the wind off the Atlantic is up.

The course can measure up to just below 6,600 metres and there are only three par-5s so there is little margin for error.

La Touquet (La Mer)

There are 45 holes at the Le Touquet, the standout 18 being the championship links, La Mer, which winds through coastal dunes and rough grasses. Seve won the French Open here in 1977, and you’ll need a good short game to master this tough yet very enjoyable test.

Les Golf d’Hardelot (Les Pins and Les Dunes)

Golf D’Hardelot is home to two more contrasting courses in the Pines and Dunes. The former was designed by Tom Simpson and has a British feel and demands great accuracy. While the Dunes opened in 1990 and is also well worth playing. Both courses are in great shape after recent restoration work.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Notable Mentions: Seignosse, Les Aisses, Chiberta, Kempferhof, Granville, Belle Dune, Royal Mougins, Pont Royal, Evian Resort, Saint Endreol, Saint Germain (Grand Parcours)

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels