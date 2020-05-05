Compared to other European nations, Germany does not get much praise for it's golf, but there are many quality layouts to explore.

The Best Golf Courses In Germany

Given its size, and despite producing some excellent golfing talent, Germany may not quite have the reputation for its golf that other European countries do, but there are still plenty of very good courses here.

Let’s take a look.

Hamburger Falkenstein

Recent remodelling by David Krause has changed the course a little form the traditional Colt bunkering, but this remains a very fine course running through undulating woodland on free-draining soil.

Budersand Sylt

Less than ten miles due west off the coast of northern Germany lies the small island of Sylt. A favourite getaway retreat for the German jet set, it’s home to four golf courses, with the superb Budersand, found at the island’s southern tip, the most notable.

Although the course is less than ten years old, it looks and plays like it’s been here for decades, so natural is the routing over the pure linksland. Interestingly, the course was the debut creation of local landscape architect turned course architect, Rolf-Stephan Hansen.

Fohr

Just north of Hamburg and close to the Danish border sits Fohr island which has a brilliant golf course on its land. Frank Pennink put together the original nine holes in the 1970’s with Donald Harradine extending it to 18 holes in the 1980’s.

Eventually the course was redesigned (and nine more holes were added) which has meant it gone from strength to strength and is now one of the best courses in the country.

Gut Lärchenhof

Germany’s only Jack Nicklaus Signature Course is one which cleverly combines playability with plenty of strategic and visual features. Nicklaus wanted the major tests to come towards the end of each nine, and this he has achieved.

Bad Sarrow (Faldo Berlin and Arnold Palmer)

Featuring bold use of sand including many pot bunkers, the Faldo course reflects just the attention to detail that you would expect from its designer.

According to Sir Nick, “Presented with a windswept, sandy tract of land, my intention was a great a classic links reminiscent of Scotlands Muirfield and Carnoustie.

This is very much a golfer’s golf course and there is also an Arnold Palmer designed layout at the club too.

Winston (Links)

A David Krause creation, the Links course at Winston was a mammoth construction, as much as 1.2 million cubic metres of land was moved throughout its build.

The rolling landscape is very unique and has a novelty to it which is hard to find boring.

Seddiner See

Very much an American style course, there is an abundance of wildlife and in summer the flowers explode with colour.

Bad Griesbach (Brunwies & Beckenbauer)

There are six 18-hole layouts at this huge resort.

The Brunnwies Course was Banger’s first creation at Bad Griesbach, and it, arguably, remains his finest. Trvalleing over rolling terrain through the wooded Bavarian landscape, this is a highly attractive layout that blends seamlessly into the natural surroundings.

It’s a challenging course with water playing a part on a number of holes and punishing rough playing a part on every hole.

Named after German footballing legend Franz Beckenbauer, the Beckenbaur Course plays across the floor of the Rott Valley, alongside the sparkling River Rott. It’s a flat course with water a concern on many holes.

Notable Mentions: Hardenberg, Köln, Hubbelrath, Wendelinus, Jakobsberg, Frankfurter, St Leon-Rot, Berlin Wannsee, Rethmar, Schloss Klingenburg, St Dionys, Schloss Langenstein

