With an immense variety of golf to choose from, we take a look at some of the best golf courses in Hampshire.

The Best Golf Courses In Hampshire

Hampshire had one of the first county unions in England after it was set up in 1893, and there is a variety of golf to get your teeth into. Hayling Island offers up a true links test, Liphook and Blackmoor are two stunning heathland gems, and Old Thorns and Stoneham will whet your appetite for parkland golf.

Take a look at who else makes our list for the best courses in Hampshire below.

Liphook

Arthur Croome designed this beautiful, gently undulating heathland course, which was opened in 1923 and subsequently upgraded by one of his team who went on to greater architectural fame, Tom Simpson.

Both were advocates of the philosophy for a design that is strategic rather than penal, one where all golfers need to think their way round.

Despite its relative lack of length – just 6,301 yards from the very back tees – scoring depends on approaching the greens from the correct angle.

This understated approach also applies to the course’s greatest defence, the greens themselves, which are fast and true with very subtle breaks.

Unusually, the round opens with a par 3, which at around 200 yards sounds a daunting prospect but is played downhill to a bunkerless green with plenty of space on the right.

The 13th is a lovely par 5, which plays first down and then up, crossing a ditch that marks the West Sussex-Hampshire border to a green protected by bunkers and which runs off at the front.

Blackmoor

Established in 1913, Blackmoor was designed by legendary designer Harry Colt and his original layout has stood the test of time as 16 of his holes are still in play.

You start with a fairly innocuous par-4 where a well struck drive will see you get over the ditch that runs in the fairway. Although for the shorter hitters, laying up may be the best course of action. From then on the difficult ratchets up significantly. The second may also be a short par-4 but it is very narrow and any errant shots will be punished. Then, shifting to the third, the tee shot is key. Find the fairway and you are left with a tricky approach shot, but miss and put it into the heather and you can rack up a big score easily.

15 is the pick of the bunch in terms of par-3s. It is usually into the wind and at 198 yards off the whites, take a par or bogey here and move on.

One of the finest courses in the area, Blackmoor has hosted the regional qualifying for the Open Championship and has seen golfers like Gary Wolstenholme and Ross Fisher win there.

Hayling

Set above shingle beaches with views out across the Solent, the land at Hayling is perfect for golf and rarely waterlogged. It poses a considerable challenge when the breeze is up and as such it’s a frequent venue for county competitions.

The par 3s are the key at Hayling. There are four of them and all demand precise tee-shots. As with all links, the wind is a factor and it’s crucial to take more club than you think. The greens are quick and tend to be even more so through the summer months. They’re not overly undulating but have some very subtle breaks.

The 12th, with the wind generally left-to-right and into your face, is a challenging hole. It measures 441 yards and requires a drive of at least 250 if you are to have a reasonable chance on the approach. The 11th, best par 3, at 152 yards plays straight out to sea. With the wind against it, it’s not uncommon to see the members reaching for a wood.

Old Thorns

The golf course is a wonderfully picturesque parkland/woodland hybrid, with some truly unique holes and a selection of elevated tees that provide exceptional views as you can see from the fifth (above), and 17th (below).

As far as signature holes, Old Thorns has plenty to choose from and whittling down to a personal favourite is next to impossible, but the closing stretch is certain to leave you wanting more. 15 is a short par-4 that plays totally uphill and has a two-tiered green so make sure you take note where the pin is when playing the fourth earlier in the day. 16 is totally dependent on the pin location. If it on the bottom of the three tiers, then go for it, but if not, play this hole with caution.

17 is a stunning par-5 that is all about the tee shot. Find the fairway, or go left of the bunkers and you can definitely get on in two. But find the three fairway bunkers and you will have to play it as a three-shot hole.

Finally, 18 is a monstrous par-4 that requires a tee shot with a cut, and an approach shot with a draw. A par here is a rare thing so head to the bar with glee if you secured a four!

