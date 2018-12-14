Take a look at our list of the best golf courses in the county below.

The Best Golf Courses In Herefordshire

Sandwiched between Worcester and the rolling hills of Wales, Herefordshire provides some truly inspirational and stunning golf so bearing that in mind we have delved deep into the county to discuss our favourites.

From the lofty 18 holes at Kington to the glorious woodland of Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire is a county you should think about visiting on your next golf trip.

Kington

The highest 18-hole course in England, Kington is approached by a steep, narrow lane which sets the pulse racing at the same time as making you fear for how heart-threateningly hilly it might be to play. Happily, this is not the case at all, and barring a couple of gentle climbs here and there, this bunkerless, linksy and most natural course runs along the top of, rather than up or down, Bradnor Hill. A problem with golf course reviews is that in the writer’s desire to recommend, there is often a tendency for overuse of superlatives and hyperbole.

For once, this is impossible to avoid because the views over the Brecon Beacons, the Black Mountains and Hergest Ridge, are breathtakingly good. No matter how you play, it would be hard to imagine anyone not enjoying every yard of the walk. Despite the lack of sand and its modest length, the course is protected by the need to approach its greens from exactly the right angle. From the uphill drive at the first where you need to stay right, to the tempting driveable par-4 closing hole, there is also great variety and the five short holes are particularly strong.

Leominster

Starting with an innocuous par-4, Leominster moved to its present location just before the Second World War and began to take shape as it sits today during the 1960’s. Originally, it was a nine-hole layout but was eventually extended to 18 in 1990. Not particularly long according to the yardages, these numbers can be immensely deceiving because of the sheer variety in terrain from highs to lows.

The three holes from the 6th to the 8th are known as their very own ‘Amen Corner’ with the par-3, 196 yard 6th being of particular difficulty. All in all, this is an enjoyable course that will test your game nicely.