The Best Golf Courses In Leicestershire

Situated right at the heart of England, Leicestershire borders seven other counties and has a multitude of golf courses on offer for you to try. A mixture of parkland and heathland mostly, do not be surprised to see a fox or two on your travels with the county believed to be the founder of fox hunting. From Luffenham Heath to Rothley Park, take a look at our list of the best courses in the county below.

It should also be acknowledged that we have included golf courses from Rutland too given its size and proximity to Leicestershire.

Luffenham Heath

Set in an area of Special Scientific Interest, Luffenham Heath is set in the small county of Rutland and what excellent holes the early par-4s are, a trio of doglegs moving first left to right and then right to left on the 3rd. The 4th plunges down dramatically to a green that then slopes deceptively away. The 7th is perhaps the visual star, thanks to a gorgeous uphill approach to a long, well-bunkered green, while the short par-4 8th could tempt anyone with a soft draw in the locker.

The par-3 12th and 17th stood out on the back nine, while the downhill, downwind par-5 finale gives you one last chance at birdie.

Interestingly, despite being a traditional members club, there was weekend availability for visitors at certain times and although it cost £65, they always have plenty of takers, proving if the product is good enough, people will pay.

Longcliffe

Travelling through the ancient trees of Charnwood Forest, Longcliffe is one of the most attractive courses in the East Midlands. Just outside Loughborough, its a heathland track with gorse and heather a factor on a number of holes. It’s a challenging and relatively lengthy layout with a number of testing holes, some tough par 4s in particular. The straightaway 7th and the dogleg 12th both measure over 450 yards and are treated as virtual par 5s by many of the members.

The Leicestershire

Originally laid out in 1889, The Leicestershire has had numerous changes made to it through the years with architects James Braid, Charles MacKenzie and C.K. Cotton all leaving their marks. But it is not just in terms of design that the course has famous sons, with legendary amateur Gary Wolstenholme frequenting several honours boards in the clubhouse.

Shifting to the course, The Leicestershire’s long 5th is apparently regarded as one of the best par 4s in the county, playing up and round to the right, with the testing 6th then hugging it all the way back down to a green set beyond a stream.

The greens are always excellent although straying above the hole causes unnecessary suffering. All in all, a thorough test of your golfing skill.

Stapleford Park

Laid out in a 500-acre park, across terrain originally landscaped by Capability Brown, Stapleford Park new Melton Mowbray is a fabulous course – peaceful and scenic, carved and challenging. Designed by Donald Steel, the track is in two nine-hole loops that flow serenely over the rolling parkland, past water hazards and ancient trees to large greens. The River Eye meanders through the course and comes into play on four holes.